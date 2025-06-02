



Amid frosty ties between Ottawa and New Delhi, PM Modi is unlikely to visit Canada for the upcoming G7 Summit. Neither has the Canadian side approached India regarding the visit, nor is the Indian side inclined to attend, said sources, adding that the relationship must improve before any such high-profile visit takes place.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to attend the upcoming G7 Summit in Canada, marking the first time in six years that he would miss this high-profile gathering of the world’s most industrialized nations. The summit, scheduled for June 15–17, 2025, in Alberta, is being hosted by Canada, but diplomatic tensions between Ottawa and New Delhi have cast a shadow over any potential visit by the Indian leader.





The primary reasons for this absence are multifaceted. First, India has not received any official invitation from Canada for the summit, nor has the Canadian government approached India regarding the visit.





Even if an eleventh-hour invitation were to be extended, Indian sources indicate that New Delhi is not inclined to accept it, citing logistical constraints and ongoing security concerns. The security worries are particularly pronounced due to the risk of disruptions by Sikh separatist groups in Canada, who have previously urged the Canadian government not to invite Modi unless India cooperates with investigations into the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.





The backdrop to these tensions is the unresolved diplomatic fallout from the 2023 killing of Nijjar on Canadian soil. Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly accused Indian government involvement in the incident, a claim that India has repeatedly and vehemently denied as "baseless."





This dispute escalated into a diplomatic standoff, with both countries expelling each other’s diplomats. Although a new Canadian government under Prime Minister Mark Carney has expressed interest in rebuilding ties, there has been no clear resolution to the Nijjar case, and Sikh separatist groups remain vocal in their opposition to Modi’s potential visit.





While leaders from other major economies and invited nations—such as South Africa, Ukraine, and Australia—have reportedly accepted their invitations, India’s absence at the summit will be notable, especially given Modi’s regular participation since 2019.





The Ministry of External Affairs has twice stated in recent weeks that it has "no information" regarding any possible visit by the Prime Minister to Canada for the summit. Indian officials have emphasized that significant improvement in bilateral relations is essential before any high-profile visits can be considered, and that security concerns must be adequately addressed before the Indian Prime Minister travels to Canada in the future.





PM Modi’s likely absence from the G7 Summit in Canada underscores the persistent diplomatic hurdles between India and Canada, rooted in unresolved issues related to Khalistani separatist activities, security risks, and the aftermath of the Nijjar case. The situation highlights the need for both nations to rebuild trust and address mutual concerns before high-level engagement can resume.





