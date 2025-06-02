The BrahMos-II hypersonic missile marks a pivotal step forward in India’s strategic defence capabilities, reflecting a deepening partnership between India and Russia in advanced military technology.





Following the operational success of the supersonic BrahMos missile during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, where its precision and reliability were decisively demonstrated, both nations have renewed their commitment to co-developing the BrahMos-II, a next-generation hypersonic cruise missile.





This project, managed by BrahMos Aerospace—a joint venture between India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya—aims to deliver a weapon system that will redefine regional military dynamics.





The BrahMos-II is envisioned as a hypersonic variant of the existing BrahMos missile, which currently holds the distinction of being the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile, reaching speeds up to Mach 3.5 and operational ranges of 290–800 km depending on the variant. In contrast, the BrahMos-II is expected to achieve speeds between Mach 7 and Mach 8, with a projected range of up to 1,500 km, making it one of the fastest and longest-range cruise missiles in development globally.





This leap in performance is made possible by the adoption of scramjet propulsion technology, a significant advancement over the ramjet engines used in current BrahMos variants. Scramjets operate efficiently at hypersonic speeds (above Mach 5), utilising atmospheric oxygen for combustion, which reduces the need for onboard oxidizers and enables both longer ranges and higher velocities.





Recent developments highlight India’s growing self-reliance in critical technologies. In April 2025, DRDO successfully tested a scramjet engine combustor for over 1,000 seconds—a world record for sustained scramjet combustion—validating advanced thermal management and material durability under extreme hypersonic conditions.





Dr. Sudhir Kumar Mishra, former Director General of DRDO and former CEO of BrahMos Aerospace, has emphasised that indigenous scramjet technology will be integrated into BrahMos-II, reducing reliance on Russian systems and aligning with India’s “Make in India” initiative.





Despite this, As per a report by Russian news agency TASS, the BrahMos-II is expected to incorporate design cues and possibly technology from Russia’s 3M22 Zircon hypersonic missile, which is known for its nuclear capability and manoeuvrability at hypersonic speeds.





The BrahMos-II missile is anticipated to weigh approximately 1.33 tonnes, about half the weight of the existing air-launched BrahMos-A, making it compatible with a broader range of platforms, including India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS. The missile’s lighter weight and sleeker profile are expected to enhance its versatility and operational flexibility. BrahMos Aerospace has also honoured the missile as BrahMos-II (K) in tribute to former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam.





According to BrahMos Aerospace CEO Atul Rane, the development of BrahMos-II is in an advanced stage, with the first flight test expected to take place in 2027 or 2028. The missile’s advanced features, including its scramjet engine, extended range, and high speed, position it as a game-changer in modern warfare, challenging existing missile defence systems and enhancing India’s deterrence against regional adversaries.





The ongoing collaboration between India and Russia, underscored by the proven effectiveness of BrahMos in real-world operations, signals a robust and enduring partnership in defence technology development, with both nations set to benefit from shared expertise and innovation.



