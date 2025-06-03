



An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, concluded a significant visit to Spain as part of a broader diplomatic outreach following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives due to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The delegation included MPs from various parties—Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party), Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Ashok Kumar Mittal (Aam Aadmi Party)—and former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.





During their visit, the delegation met with Spain’s Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, who conveyed Spain’s unequivocal support for India’s efforts to combat terrorism. Albares emphasised that Spain stands firmly with India on this issue, reaffirming the importance of global peace and stating that terrorism will never prevail.





This strong diplomatic backing was a central outcome of the visit, reflecting Spain’s recognition of India’s zero-tolerance stance on terrorism and its willingness to support India’s counter-terrorism initiatives at international forums.





The delegation also engaged with Spain’s Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, led by Vice President Antonio Gutierrez Limones, to reinforce India’s call to dismantle cross-border terror infrastructure and to end the distinction between terrorists and their enablers. The Indian MPs highlighted that, as the world’s fourth-largest economy, India remains committed to peace but not at the cost of its sovereignty. They stressed that no single country can tackle the menace of terrorism alone and called for stronger international cooperation.





A notable aspect of the visit was the meeting with the Asociación de Víctimas del Terrorismo, an organization supporting over 4,800 victims of terror in Spain. The delegation shared India’s experiences in confronting cross-border threats and discussed best practices in supporting victims of terrorism. This exchange underscored a shared resolve to build a safer, more compassionate world and provided valuable lessons that the Indian delegation intends to bring back home.





The delegation’s itinerary also included meetings with intellectuals, academicians, think tanks, civil society representatives, and the Indian diaspora in Spain. These engagements aimed to present India’s firm stance against terrorism and its unwavering commitment to global peace. The Spanish stakeholders expressed staunch support for India’s efforts and discussed strategies for international cooperation in the fight against terrorism.





The visit to Spain marked the final leg of the delegation’s five-nation tour, which was launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor—a decisive military action by India targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





In summary, the all-party delegation’s visit to Spain was marked by:





Spain’s clear and public support for India’s anti-terrorism efforts. Productive discussions with Spanish government officials, parliamentarians, and civil society. Exchanges on supporting terror victims and sharing best practices. Reinforcement of India’s commitment to global peace and the need for international cooperation against terrorism.





The visit not only strengthened diplomatic ties between India and Spain but also contributed to building a broader international alliance to address the global threat of terrorism.



