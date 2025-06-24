



National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval’s recent visit to Beijing marked a significant development in India-China diplomatic engagement, with a focus on reviewing and advancing bilateral relations.





During his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, both leaders underscored the importance of fostering the overall development of India-China ties, particularly by enhancing people-to-people connections.





The discussions emphasised the need for cooperation in countering terrorism in all its forms, recognising it as a critical factor for maintaining peace and stability in the region. The talks also covered a wide range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest, reflecting the complex and multifaceted nature of the relationship between the two Asian giants.





NSA Doval’s visit to China was in conjunction with his participation in the 20th Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Security Council Secretaries, further underlining the significance of regional security cooperation.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted that Doval expressed his anticipation of hosting Wang Yi in India for the 24th round of the Special Representative (SR) Talks at a mutually convenient date, signalling a commitment to sustained high-level dialogue.





In parallel diplomatic efforts, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong in Delhi during the latter’s visit from June 12-13, 2025. Both sides reviewed the progress in bilateral relations since their previous meeting in Beijing earlier in January 2025 and agreed to continue efforts aimed at stabilising and rebuilding ties, with a particular emphasis on people-centric engagements.





Notably, Foreign Secretary Misri appreciated China’s cooperation in facilitating the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, a significant pilgrimage for Indian citizens, and expressed hope for further progress in resuming the sharing of hydrological data and cooperation on transboundary rivers.





The discussions also addressed practical steps to enhance connectivity and exchanges, including expediting the resumption of direct air services and working towards the early conclusion of an updated Air Services Agreement. Both sides agreed to facilitate visa processes and promote exchanges between media and think tanks, which are seen as essential for deepening mutual understanding and trust.





The recent high-level engagements between India and China reflect a cautious but constructive approach towards managing differences and exploring areas of cooperation.





The focus on counter-terrorism, people-to-people exchanges, and practical cooperation in areas such as air services and data sharing indicates a shared recognition of the need to stabilise and gradually rebuild the bilateral relationship amidst ongoing regional and global challenges.





Based On ANI Report







