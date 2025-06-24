



On June 23, 2025, Iran launched a surprise missile attack targeting the US Al-Udeid Airbase in Qatar, a move that sharply escalated regional tensions following recent US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. The assault, which Iran described as a retaliatory measure, involved a total of 19 missiles fired from Iranian territory, according to Qatari officials.





Of these, Qatar’s sophisticated air defence systems, operating in close coordination with allied forces, successfully intercepted all but one missile. The lone projectile that penetrated the defences landed within the airbase perimeter, causing minor fires that were quickly contained. Importantly, no casualties or serious injuries were reported as a result of the incident.





Qatar’s Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Defence convened a joint press conference on national television in the aftermath of the attack. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Dr. Majed Al-Ansari condemned the Iranian strike as a “flagrant violation” of Qatar’s sovereignty and international law, emphasising that it undermined Qatar’s longstanding efforts to mediate and de-escalate regional disputes. Al-Ansari reiterated Qatar’s impartial commitment to peace and dialogue, urging all parties to return to diplomatic negotiations and avoid further escalation.





Iran, for its part, asserted that the missile barrage was a direct response to what it called “open military aggression” by the United States against its nuclear infrastructure. Iranian officials claimed the operation, dubbed “Operation Annunciation of Victory,” was aimed specifically at US military assets and not intended to threaten the Qatari people or their territory. Tehran also stated that it had provided customary notification to Qatar prior to the attack, a claim echoed by US officials who acknowledged receiving advance warning, which contributed to the absence of casualties.





In the hours following the attack, Qatar’s Ministry of Interior and Public Security reassured the public that the situation was stable and under control. Emergency teams swiftly managed the limited damage, and life in Qatar began returning to normal. The US and UK embassies in Doha, which had earlier advised their citizens to shelter in place, lifted their advisories within hours. However, several international schools in Qatar announced closures for the following day as a precaution.





Qatar’s leadership maintained a strong stance against the attack, warning of potential consequences for any further violations of its sovereignty, while also calling for restraint and a renewed commitment to peaceful diplomacy. The incident has heightened concerns of a broader regional conflict, but for now, both Qatari and US officials have confirmed that no lives were lost and that the immediate threat has been contained.





Agencies







