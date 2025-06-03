



Operation Sindoor, launched by India in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians on April 22, 2025, has now been revealed to be far more expansive and strategically significant than initially acknowledged by Indian authorities. This new understanding comes from a confidential Pakistani dossier on its own military response, Operation 'Bunyan un Marsoos', which has come to light through multiple media reports and official briefings.





While Indian defence officials had publicly confirmed strikes on nine high-value terror hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)—including the Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in Bahawalpur, the Lashkar-e-Taiba camp in Muridke, and sites such as Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Rawalakot, Chakswari, Bhimber, Neelum Valley, Jhelum, and Chakwal—the Pakistani dossier documents at least eight additional Indian airstrikes. These newly revealed targets include major urban and strategic locations: Peshawar, Jhang, Hyderabad in Sindh, Gujrat in Punjab, Gujranwala, Bahawalnagar, Attock, and Chor.





The Pakistani dossier, supported by maps and satellite imagery, lists the following additional locations as having been struck by Indian forces:

Peshawar

Jhang

Hyderabad (Sindh)

Gujrat (Punjab)

Gujranwala

Bahawalnagar

Attock

Chor







These sites were not named by the Indian Air Force or the Director General of Military Operations during their press briefings after the airstrikes. The omission appears to be a deliberate strategy, possibly intended to compel Pakistan to disclose the full extent of the damage and to prevent Islamabad from downplaying the impact or misrepresenting the outcome of the strikes.





Maps within the Pakistani dossier visually confirm these strikes, showing that India penetrated deeper and wider into Pakistani territory than previously disclosed. The omission of these targets from Indian official briefings appears to have been a calculated move, possibly to allow Pakistan itself to reveal the full extent of the damage, thereby undermining Islamabad’s earlier claims of inflicting significant losses on India and suffering minimal damage.





The newly disclosed targets were not limited to terror infrastructure but reportedly included military and dual-use installations in urban centres, indicating a broader and more ambitious operational scope. This strategic targeting is seen as a demonstration of India’s enhanced military reach and its willingness to escalate in response to major terror attacks.





Earlier satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies corroborated Indian claims of precision strikes, showing extensive damage at several sites, especially those associated with terror groups. The Pakistani dossier’s confirmation of additional targets further validates the scale of destruction inflicted by Operation Sindoor.





Pakistan’s response to the Indian strikes included a barrage of drone and missile attacks targeting Indian civilian areas, religious infrastructure, and military posts along the western front. In retaliation, India targeted 11 Pakistani air bases—Nur Khan, Rafiqui, Murid, Sukkur, Sialkot, Pasrur, Chunian, Sargodha, Skardu, Bholari, and Jacobabad—causing substantial military damage.





The unprecedented escalation lasted three days and culminated in Pakistan urgently requesting a ceasefire. The scale of Indian strikes, especially the newly revealed targets, is widely interpreted as a key factor behind Pakistan’s decision to seek an end to hostilities, highlighting the depth of losses suffered on Pakistani soil.





Operation Sindoor has redefined India’s counter-terrorism policy, establishing a new doctrine where any major terror attack is treated as an act of war, warranting a severe and multi-pronged military response. The Pakistani dossier, by inadvertently confirming the extent of Indian strikes, underscores a paradigm shift in India’s military posture and its readiness to impose significant costs on state sponsors of terrorism.





The confidential Pakistani dossier on Operation 'Bunyan un Marsoos' not only exposes the true scale of damage inflicted by India during Operation Sindoor but also marks a turning point in South Asian military dynamics. The revelation of deeper and wider Indian strikes, beyond what was officially acknowledged, has validated India’s operational narrative and demonstrated a new level of strategic clarity and resolve in its approach to cross-border terrorism.





Based On NDTV Report







