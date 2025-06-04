



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the world’s highest railway bridge—the Chenab Bridge—in Jammu and Kashmir on June 6, 2025, marking a significant milestone in India’s infrastructure development.





This event, described as a proud moment for both India and Jammu & Kashmir, will be the Prime Minister’s first visit to the Union Territory following Operation Sindoor, an Indian military response to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam.





The Chenab Bridge stands as an engineering marvel in the Reasi district, soaring 359 meters above the Chenab River, which is 35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower. The bridge is a critical component of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL), a long-awaited project designed to connect the Kashmir Valley to the rest of India by rail for the first time in history. Spanning a total length of 1,315 meters, the steel arch bridge features a main span of 467 meters and has been constructed to withstand extreme natural forces, including winds up to 266 km/h and earthquakes up to magnitude 8 on the Richter scale.





The bridge’s estimated lifespan is 120 years, and it has been built using 27,000 tonnes of steel, with contributions from Indian and international engineering firms.





Alongside the bridge’s inauguration, PM Modi will flag off the first Vande Bharat Express train service between Katra and Kashmir, further enhancing regional connectivity and marking the introduction of high-speed rail in the area. This new rail link is expected to boost tourism, foster economic growth, and strengthen national integration by providing seamless travel between New Delhi and the Kashmir Valley.





The inauguration, initially scheduled for April but postponed due to adverse weather, is now positioned as part of a broader celebration of Prime Minister Modi’s 11 years in office, with a nationwide campaign highlighting key achievements during his tenure. Security and logistical preparations are in full swing, with local administration and Indian Railways coordinating efforts to ensure a smooth and secure event.





The inauguration of the Chenab Bridge represents not only a feat of engineering and resilience but also a transformative step in connecting Kashmir with the rest of India, underlining the government’s commitment to infrastructure and national unity.





Agencies







