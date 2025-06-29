



Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to board the International Space Station (ISS), made history with his recent mission as the pilot of the Axiom-4 spaceflight. On Saturday, he interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from aboard the ISS, sharing his unique experiences and reflections while orbiting approximately 400 kilometers above Earth.





This mission marks a significant milestone for India’s space ambitions and serves as an inspiration for the nation’s youth.





Shukla, 39, is only the second Indian to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma’s journey in 1984. Launched aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the mission involved a 28-hour journey culminating in a flawless docking with the ISS’s Harmony module.





He is accompanied by mission commander Peggy Whitson (USA) and mission specialists Sawosz Uznanski (Poland) and Tibor Kapu (Hungary). The Axiom-4 mission is notable for its ambitious scientific agenda, including over 60 experiments in cancer research, DNA repair, and advanced manufacturing, highlighting the increasing role of international and commercial partnerships in space exploration.





During the live conversation with PM Modi, Shukla described the breathtaking view of Earth from space, emphasizing its borderless nature. He remarked that India looks grander and much bigger from orbit than it appears on maps, reinforcing a sense of unity and shared humanity. “When we see the Earth from outside, it seems that no border exists, no states exist, no countries exist.





We all are part of humanity. The Earth is our one home and all of us are in it,” he said. This perspective underscores the profound impact of space travel on one’s worldview, fostering a message of global unity.





PM Modi praised Shukla’s historic achievement and expressed that although the astronaut is physically distant from the motherland, he remains close to the hearts of all 140 crore Indians. The Prime Minister highlighted the auspiciousness of Shukla’s name and called his journey a “new beginning” for the youth of India, inspiring them to dream big. Modi conveyed the collective pride and excitement of the nation, congratulating Shukla on carrying the Indian flag into outer space and wishing him success for the remainder of his mission.





Shukla expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and the people of India for their warm wishes and support. He described the mission as a collective journey of the entire country and acknowledged the transformative leadership under which India is now able to realize its space ambitions. He candidly shared the challenges of adapting to life in zero gravity, particularly the difficulty of sleeping in a weightless environment, despite extensive training.





The astronaut also shared a lighter moment by mentioning that he brought traditional Indian sweets such as Gajar Ka Halwa (Carrot Pudding) and Aamras (Mango Juice) to space, which he shared with his fellow astronauts, showcasing Indian culture beyond Earth.





PM Modi used the opportunity to encourage Shukla to continue advancing India’s space program, mentioning the Gaganyaan mission, the goal of building an indigenous space station, and plans to land Indian astronauts on the Moon. He emphasised that Shukla’s historic journey will strengthen the resolve of students and young Indians to explore space, with his experience laying the foundation for future endeavours.





Shukla highlighted the importance of mindfulness and calmness in space, explaining that these qualities are essential for making sound decisions under stressful conditions. He conveyed a motivational message to young people, stating, “The sky is never the limit,” and signed off with the patriotic chant “Bharat Mata ki Jai,” reflecting his pride and dedication to the nation.





Upon arrival at the ISS, Shukla noted the surreal experience of floating in zero gravity, mentioning that although it looks easy on camera, his head felt a little heavy. He officially became astronaut number 634 by receiving a Space Station pin.





The Axiom-4 team is scheduled to spend approximately 14 days aboard the ISS, collaborating with Expedition 73 crew members and conducting a wide range of scientific and educational activities, making this the most ambitious research agenda of any Axiom mission to date.





In conclusion, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s mission represents a landmark achievement for India’s space program. His journey not only advances scientific research but also inspires a new generation of Indians to dream beyond earthly limits.





His reflections on Earth’s unity and the challenges of space life provide valuable insights into the human experience beyond our planet, while PM Modi’s support signals India’s growing commitment to becoming a major player in space exploration. This mission is truly a “Shubh Aarambh” — an auspicious beginning for India’s future in space.





Agencies







