



Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, leading a diverse all-party delegation, articulated India’s firm stance on terrorism and its diplomatic approach following the recent escalation of violence in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.





Tharoor emphasised that India’s message to Pakistan was unequivocal: any reaction from Pakistan would be met with a reciprocal response from India, but if Pakistan ceased its provocations, India would also exercise restraint. This approach, he noted, reflects India’s broader policy of prioritizing development and peace, while reserving the right to defend itself against acts of terror.





Tharoor highlighted the success of the all-party delegation’s international outreach, which aimed to convey India’s position on terrorism to key global stakeholders. The delegation, comprising representatives from various political parties and former diplomats, visited five countries and engaged with high-ranking officials, including presidents, prime ministers, vice presidents, and senior interlocutors. According to Tharoor, these meetings were productive, with many foreign interlocutors expressing respect for India’s measured response and a clear understanding of the circumstances that led to India’s actions in Pahalgam.





A critical aspect of Tharoor’s message was the comparison between India’s and Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts. He pointed out that while India dispatched seven delegations to various countries to explain its position, Pakistan managed only two, underscoring the breadth and effectiveness of India’s outreach. Tharoor asserted that India’s diplomatic engagement was far more extensive and impactful, with no real comparison between the two countries’ efforts.





The delegation’s visit was part of India’s global outreach following Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam by Pakistan-sponsored militants.





The attack claimed 26 lives and injured several others, prompting a robust response from the Indian Armed Forces. Subsequent targeted strikes were carried out against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





Tharoor praised the unity displayed by the all-party delegation, emphasizing that it reflected India’s collective resolve against terrorism and its commitment to diplomatic engagement. He also expressed optimism about an upcoming meeting with Prime Minister Modi, viewing it as an opportunity to further consolidate India’s unified stance.





Tharoor’s statements and the delegation’s activities underscored India’s dual focus on development and security, its willingness to respond firmly to terrorism, and its success in rallying international understanding and support. The diplomatic initiative was deemed a success, both in demonstrating national unity and in effectively communicating India’s position to the international community.





Based On ANI Report







