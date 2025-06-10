



Over the past 11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India’s defence sector has undergone a profound transformation, marked by a dual emphasis on modernisation and self-reliance. PM Modi, highlighting these achievements as he completed 11 years in office, underscored the country’s commitment to strengthening its defence capabilities while reducing dependency on foreign imports.





A cornerstone of this transformation has been the dramatic rise in indigenous defence production. India’s defence production value surged from ₹46,429 crore in 2014-15 to an unprecedented ₹1,27,434 crore in 2023-24, reflecting a 174% increase.





This growth has been driven by strategic initiatives such as ‘Make in India’ and a robust ecosystem involving Defence Public Sector Undertakings, over 430 licensed companies, and approximately 16,000 MSMEs. As a result, the proportion of domestically manufactured defence equipment has reversed from a previous 65-70% import dependency to 65% indigenous production today.





Defence exports have also seen a meteoric rise, increasing from ₹1,940 crore in 2014-15 to ₹23,622 crore in 2024-25. This surge is attributed to policy reforms and a focus on innovation, which have enabled India to develop and export advanced military platforms such as artillery systems, aircraft, missiles, and naval assets. Notable milestones include the commissioning of INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier, which PM Modi described as a symbol of the nation’s indigenous potential.





Technological advancements have further bolstered India’s defence posture. The successful test-firing of the extended-range BrahMos missile from a Su-30MKI fighter jet exemplifies the country’s progress in missile technology, enhancing both precision and reach. The new BrahMos variant, with a range of 400-500 kilometers, significantly expands India’s strategic capabilities.





India’s defence modernisation has been complemented by deepening global partnerships and a growing international presence. The government has inked historic trade deals, such as those with the UK and UAE, and has strengthened its role as a global peacekeeper, with over 2.9 lakh troops deployed across 50 UN missions worldwide. During the COVID-19 pandemic, India further demonstrated its commitment to global peace by providing two lakh vaccine doses to UN peacekeepers.





Guided by the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India), the nation’s defence sector has not only achieved self-reliance but has also positioned India as a confident, decisive, and respected global leader. This transformation is driven by innovation, strategic policy interventions, and unwavering commitment to building a stronger and more secure Bharat.





