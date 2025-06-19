



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Croatia marked a significant milestone in India-Croatia relations, being the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country. During his stay in Zagreb, PM Modi was warmly received by his Croatian counterpart, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, and accorded a ceremonial welcome in the historic city center.





The two leaders held comprehensive bilateral talks, covering a wide range of sectors with the shared objective of further strengthening the India-Croatia partnership.





The discussions spanned key areas such as defence and security, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, information technology, renewable energy, and technology. Both sides agreed to formulate a Defence Cooperation Plan aimed at long-term collaboration, which will focus on training, military exchanges, and the defence industry. The talks also identified synergies in semiconductors, shipbuilding, connectivity, and other sectors as mutually beneficial avenues for cooperation.





PM Modi emphasised the intention to accelerate bilateral relations during his third term, aiming to triple the pace of engagement. He highlighted the potential for Croatian companies to participate in India’s port modernization, coastal zone development, and multi-modal connectivity projects under the Sagarmala initiative. The leaders committed to boosting bilateral trade and establishing a reliable supply chain, particularly in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, clean technology, digital technology, and renewable energy.





Academic cooperation was another focal point, with both countries agreeing to promote joint research and collaboration between their institutions. India will share its space sector experience with Croatia, further deepening scientific ties.





Additionally, the duration of the Memorandum of Understanding for the Hindi Chair at Zagreb University has been extended until 2030, and a new cultural exchange program has been prepared for the next five years. A mobility agreement is also being finalized to facilitate the movement of people between the two nations.





PM Modi expressed his gratitude for the warmth and hospitality extended by the Croatian government and its people. He noted the shared values of democracy, rule of law, pluralism, and quality that underpin the relationship, and acknowledged the unique coincidence of both leaders serving their third consecutive terms.





The visit concluded with a reaffirmation of the commitment to strengthen cultural and people-to-people ties, laying the groundwork for a robust and multifaceted India-Croatia partnership in the years ahead.





