



Over a month after the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 25 tourists and a local in the Baisaran meadows on April 22, Kashmir’s tourism sector is showing early signs of recovery.





The incident had dealt a severe blow to the region’s vital tourism industry, resulting in mass cancellations, abrupt departures of tourists, and a sharp decline in new bookings. The valley, once bustling with visitors, witnessed a near-standstill in tourist activity, with stakeholders expressing deep concern over the economic and reputational fallout.





However, recent developments indicate a gradual return to normalcy. Tourists, particularly from states like Maharashtra and Gujarat, have begun to trickle back into the valley, visiting renowned destinations such as Gulmarg and Pahalgam.





This renewed interest, though modest in scale, has rekindled hope among hoteliers and tour operators for a sectoral turnaround. The presence of tourists has injected a sense of activity and optimism into an industry that was considered almost dormant in the immediate aftermath of the attack.





Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has played a pivotal role in this recovery process, personally visiting key tourist spots and engaging directly with stakeholders and tourists. By holding high-level meetings with his council of ministers and senior government officials at Pahalgam and Gulmarg, Abdullah has sought to dispel the climate of fear and restore confidence in the valley’s tourism potential. His proactive outreach has sent a strong message that Kashmir remains open and welcoming to visitors.





Hotelier Asif Burza, who operates properties in Srinagar, Pahalgam, and Gulmarg, noted a positive shift in sentiment, with tourists now re-booking cancelled trips and expressing renewed interest in visiting Kashmir. He highlighted that several delegations and corporate groups are considering the valley for meetings and events, inspired by the chief minister’s example. According to Burza, fear is gradually giving way to optimism, and the sector is poised for a quicker-than-expected revival.





Tourists currently in the valley echo this sentiment. Afsa Malik, visiting from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, emphasized the sense of security and the absence of fear, urging others across the country to experience Kashmir’s beauty first-hand.





Similarly, Mohammad Aftab from Gujarat, who travelled with his family and friends, described the atmosphere as far better than anticipated, praising the hospitality, security arrangements, and unmatched natural beauty. Both tourists stressed that their positive experiences contradicted prevailing negative perceptions and encouraged others to visit.





Efforts to restore confidence extend beyond government initiatives. Local and national tour operators, especially from Maharashtra and Gujarat, are actively promoting Kashmir as a safe and secure destination. Familiarisation tours for tour operators have been organized to help dispel misconceptions and attract more visitors. As a result, popular destinations like Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and Sonamarg are witnessing a steady increase in tourist footfalls, with families and groups from various parts of the country enjoying their time in the valley.





Stakeholders remain hopeful that this momentum will continue, as the revival of tourism is crucial not only for the region’s battered economy but also for reshaping the perception of peace and normalcy in Kashmir. The collaborative efforts of the government, industry players, and tourists themselves are gradually steering the sector towards recovery, signalling a resilient journey back to normalcy for Kashmir’s tourism industry.





Agencies







