



French engine manufacturer Safran Aircraft Engines and Maini Precision Products Limited (MPPL), a unit of Raymond Limited, have entered into a significant five-year agreement for the supply of machined assemblies for CFM LEAP engine combustors, which power single-aisle mainline commercial jets.





The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formalised at the Paris Air Show, Le Bourget 2025, with the signing attended by Dominique Dupuy, Safran Aircraft Engines' Purchasing Vice President, Gautam Maini, Managing Director of MPPL, and Gautam Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director of Raymond Group.





This agreement marks a major milestone in the longstanding collaboration between Safran and MPPL, which has spanned over 25 years. MPPL has been a trusted supplier to Safran, previously delivering a range of turbine vanes, forged, and machined metallic parts for both the CFM56 and LEAP engine programs.





The new contract expands this relationship, with MPPL now tasked with manufacturing complex machined assemblies specifically for LEAP engine combustors, a critical component for modern commercial aircraft.





The partnership underscores the increasing integration of India’s aerospace manufacturing sector into the global supply chain. It also aligns with Safran’s ongoing “Make in India” initiative, aimed at strengthening local production capabilities and supporting the ramp-up of LEAP engine manufacturing to meet the growing demands of the aviation market. Safran’s confidence in MPPL’s capabilities is rooted in a history of reliable delivery and operational excellence, and this new agreement is expected to further reinforce Safran’s industrial base in India.





MPPL, as a leading Indian precision engineering company with a significant export footprint, is recognized for its expertise in high-precision aerospace components. The collaboration not only highlights the global competitiveness of Indian manufacturers but also demonstrates the country’s growing role as a strategic partner in advanced aerospace programs.





The Safran-MPPL agreement is a testament to the deepening ties between global aerospace leaders and Indian manufacturers, reflecting both the maturity of India’s aerospace industry and its pivotal position in the evolving international supply chain for next-generation aircraft engines.











