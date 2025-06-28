

India’s strategic posture has undergone a significant transformation with the decision to treat any act of terror as an act of war, a move that has fundamentally altered the operational outlook of the Indian Navy.

Speaking at the Naval Investiture Ceremony 2025 at the newly inaugurated Nausena Bhawan in New Delhi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi highlighted how this evolved approach was put into action during Operation Sindoor, following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025.

Admiral Tripathi detailed that, in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, Indian naval ships, submarines, and aircraft were swiftly and strategically deployed, projecting strength and operational readiness to deter any potential actions from India’s western adversary in the maritime domain.

This rapid and measured response, he emphasised, not only showcased India’s strategic reach and maritime dominance but also sent a clear message of resolve, compelling the adversary to seek a ceasefire "just in time".





The Navy Chief underscored that India’s decision to treat terror attacks as acts of war has added a new dimension to the Navy’s operational outlook, marking a broader shift in the country’s military doctrine. This approach, he noted, is particularly significant amid a complex and rapidly changing global security environment, where the frequency, diversity, and complexity of naval tasks have increased due to shifting geopolitical and geostrategic landscapes and ongoing conflicts worldwide.





Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam attack, was emblematic of this new doctrine. Indian forces conducted precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, while the Navy maintained a posture of deterrence and readiness at sea.





The operation, and the broader doctrine shift, received international support, with global leaders recognising India’s right to respond decisively to cross-border terrorism.





During the ceremony, Admiral Tripathi also recognised the professionalism and valor of naval personnel, conferring awards such as the Yudh Seva Medal and Naosena Medal for distinguished service during recent operations, including Operation Sankalp and Operation Sindoor.





The occasion, held for the first time in the new Nausena Bhawan, was described as a powerful symbol of the Navy’s enduring spirit of “courage under fire” and unwavering commitment to the nation.





India’s evolved approach to terrorism—treating it as an act of war—has not only redefined the Navy’s operational outlook but has also reinforced the country’s strategic deterrence and maritime dominance in the region, setting a new precedent for national security and military response.





Based On A PTI Report







