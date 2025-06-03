



India has taken a significant step toward advancing its polar research and maritime capabilities with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), Kolkata, and Norway’s Kongsberg.





The agreement, formalised on June 2, 2025, during the Nor-Shipping maritime trade fair in Oslo, marks the beginning of the construction of India’s first-ever indigenous Polar Research Vessel (PRV).





Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, who attended the ceremony, emphasised that this collaboration is a milestone for India’s shipbuilding sector and a testament to the country’s commitment to scientific advancement and sustainable development.





He highlighted that the PRV will be equipped with the latest scientific equipment, enabling Indian researchers to explore ocean depths, study marine ecosystems, and contribute to global climate change research. The vessel will also support India’s scientific missions in the Arctic and Antarctic regions, strengthening the nation’s capabilities in polar and ocean research.





The MoU aligns with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, as the vessel will be constructed at GRSE’s facilities in Kolkata, leveraging Kongsberg’s design expertise. The project will be tailored to the requirements of the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), which will utilise the PRV for research activities in polar and southern ocean realms. This partnership not only boosts indigenous manufacturing but also enhances India’s stature as a trusted and future-ready hub for advanced shipbuilding.





Minister Sonowal also used the occasion to highlight broader India-Norway maritime cooperation, noting that Indian shipyards currently hold 11% of the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association’s order book. He called for expanded collaboration, especially in green shipping, ship recycling, and digital innovation, reinforcing India’s ambition to become a global leader in sustainable maritime solutions.





The construction of the PRV is expected to significantly enhance India’s ability to conduct climate research, oceanography, and polar logistics, while also serving as a symbol of international cooperation and technological progress. The vessel will not only support scientific discovery but also inspire future generations by embodying innovation, exploration, and the spirit of global partnership.



