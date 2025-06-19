



Maharatna company, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), the largest steelmaking Public Sector Undertaking, has taken a step forward towards the country's self-reliance in the defence sector and import substitution.





SAIL supplied the entire requirement of special steel for India’s first indigenously designed and built Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), ‘INS Arnala’, which was commissioned into the Indian Navy today, June 18, 2025. SAIL has also catered to the entire requirement of special steel for the other seven ASW-SWC corvettes being built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE).





Partnering India’s march towards defence indigenization, SAIL has supplied entire special steel for this project.





This marks yet another impressive milestone in SAIL’s journey to support India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative and help the nation lessen its import dependency.





Towards this direction, SAIL had also supplied special steel in the past to INS Vikrant, INS Vindyagiri, INS Nilgiri, INS Surat, among other notable projects.





PIB







