



Over the past eleven years, India has redefined its defence capabilities with a decisive emphasis on self-reliance, transforming itself from a major importer to an emerging global leader in defence manufacturing and exports. This transformation is driven by a series of bold policy initiatives, strategic investments, and a national vision for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India), which have collectively reshaped the country’s defence ecosystem.





India’s defence production reached a historic peak in the financial year 2023-24, with output valued at ₹1,27,434 crore—a 174% increase from ₹46,429 crore in 2014-15. This surge is underpinned by the successful development and deployment of indigenous platforms such as the Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS, Arjun MBT, Akash missile system, Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv helicopter, and a range of naval vessels.





These achievements are the result of focused government policies that prioritize local manufacturing, innovation, and the active participation of private industry alongside Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs).





Defence exports have witnessed exponential growth, rising from ₹686 crore in 2013-14 to ₹23,622 crore in 2024-25, with the private sector contributing significantly. The diversity of exported products now includes bulletproof jackets, helicopters, torpedoes, and patrol boats, with major buyers such as the USA, France, and Armenia. The government’s target is to reach ₹50,000 crore in annual defence exports by 2029, positioning India as a global hub for defence manufacturing.





A cornerstone of this self-reliance drive is the issuance of five Positive Indigenisation Lists, which restrict imports and encourage local production of over 5,500 items, ranging from basic components to advanced systems like radars and helicopters. By February 2025, 3,000 of these items had been successfully indigenised, ensuring that critical military capabilities are now being developed within the country.





The establishment of two Defence Industrial Corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu has further accelerated this transformation, attracting investments exceeding ₹8,658 crore and signing 253 MoUs with an estimated investment potential of ₹53,439 crore. These corridors, spread across 11 nodes, provide the necessary infrastructure and incentives to make India a defence manufacturing powerhouse.





The Ministry of Defence has also set new records in procurement, signing 193 contracts worth ₹2,09,050 crore in 2024-25, with 177 contracts awarded to domestic industry. This prioritization of indigenous procurement has not only strengthened the defence ecosystem but also spurred job creation and technological advancement.





Innovation is being actively fostered through initiatives like Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), which supports start-ups, MSMEs, and academic institutions in developing cutting-edge defence technologies. Grants, procurement contracts, and dedicated funding have led to the adoption of over 43 innovative items by the Armed Forces, reflecting growing confidence in homegrown solutions.





India’s maritime strategy has also evolved, focusing on vigilance, rapid response, and regional cooperation. The Indian Navy has played a crucial role in safeguarding national interests, responding to piracy, and ensuring the security of vital shipping lanes. Humanitarian operations and international exercises, such as Operation Sadbhav and the ‘Africa India Key Maritime Engagement’ (AIKEYME), underscore India’s commitment to regional stability and inclusive diplomacy.





India’s defence sector is undergoing a generational transformation, characterized by record-breaking production, rising exports, targeted investments, and a robust innovation ecosystem. The nation is not only modernizing its military capabilities but is also building a resilient, self-sufficient, and globally competitive defence industry—firmly establishing itself as a formidable force on the world stage.





Based On ANI Report







