



On Sunday, June 22, 2025, Iran confirmed that there were “no signs of contamination” following US airstrikes on three of its key nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The announcement came from Iran’s National Nuclear Safety System Center, which stated that radiation detectors at these sites had not recorded any radioactive release after the strikes. The Center also assured that there was no danger to residents living in the vicinity of the targeted facilities.





The US airstrikes, which marked the first direct American military action against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, were carried out using a range of advanced weaponry. The operation reportedly involved B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, Virginia and Los Angeles-class nuclear submarines, GBU-57 bunker buster bombs, Tomahawk cruise missiles, F-22 Raptors, and F-35 Lightning-II aircraft.





The primary target, Fordow, is considered Iran’s most secretive and heavily fortified nuclear site, built deep underground near the city of Qom.





US President Donald Trump described the operation as “very successful,” declaring that American aircraft had safely exited Iranian airspace after delivering a full payload of bombs, especially on the Fordow site.





He stated that this decisive action was intended to send a clear message and called for peace in the aftermath of the strikes. The attack represents a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, with fears rising of a broader war in the Middle East.





Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation condemned the strikes as a “savage assault” and a violation of international law, but emphasised that the attacks would not halt the development of the country’s nuclear industry. The organisation did not provide detailed information on the extent of physical damage to the facilities but reiterated that there was no radioactive contamination detected and no immediate threat to public health around the sites.





From a technical perspective, experts have noted that the risk of widespread radioactive contamination from strikes on enrichment facilities like Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan is relatively low, especially since these are primarily underground sites.





The main concern would be the release of uranium hexafluoride (UF6), which can create hazardous chemicals if exposed to moisture, but such incidents would likely result in localised chemical hazards rather than large-scale radioactive fallout. The situation would be far more dangerous if a nuclear power reactor, such as Bushehr, were targeted, as this could lead to the release of volatile radioactive elements into the environment.





Regionally, Saudi Arabia also reported that no radioactive effects were detected in the Gulf following the US strikes, further supporting Iran’s claim of no contamination. Meanwhile, the attacks have heightened tensions, with Iran condemning the US as a “partner in crime” with Israel and warning of possible retaliation. Evacuations of US citizens from Israel have begun amid threats from Iran-backed groups and fears of further escalation.





While the US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites represent a major military and geopolitical development, initial assessments from Iranian and regional authorities indicate that there has been no radioactive contamination or immediate danger to the surrounding populations. The situation remains volatile, with both sides issuing strong statements and the risk of broader conflict persisting.





Agencies







