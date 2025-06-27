



Indra, a leading Spanish defence and aerospace company, has entered into a strategic agreement with Indian technology firm AXISCADES to jointly manufacture advanced aerospace and defence systems in India.





The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formally signed at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget on June 16, 2025, by Indra CEO José Vicente de los Mozos and AXISCADES Chairman Dr. Sampath Ravinarayanan, in the presence of senior executives from both organisations.





This partnership is designed to significantly boost India’s defence manufacturing capabilities and reinforce its position in the global aerospace supply chain. Under the agreement, AXISCADES will locally produce several of Indra’s high-tech solutions, including antennas for Tactical Air Navigation Systems (TACAN), Distance Measuring Equipment (DME), and sophisticated aircraft countermeasure systems intended to protect against missile threats such as Man-Portable Air-Defence Systems (MANPADS).





These products will be manufactured at AXISCADES’ integrated design, development, and supply chain centres, leveraging their comprehensive engineering and production expertise.





The collaboration aims to not only adapt existing Indra technologies for Indian requirements but also to co-develop new solutions tailored to both domestic and international markets. This approach is aligned with India’s “Make in India” initiative, focusing on self-reliance, indigenisation, and the creation of high-skill jobs within the defence sector.





The agreement also opens avenues for joint innovation in Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) solutions and potential partnerships in strategic DRDO CABS programs, including the Medium Range Maritime Reconnaissance (MRMR) and Multi-Mission Maritime Aircraft (MMMA) initiatives.





Indra’s long-standing presence in India, with a track record of delivering advanced systems to the Indian Armed Forces and supporting civil aviation modernisation, is further strengthened by this agreement. The partnership enhances Indra’s global network of alliances and consolidates its leadership in aerospace and defence, while simultaneously elevating the technological and manufacturing capabilities of Indian industry.





The Indra-AXISCADES agreement represents a major step forward for India’s defence manufacturing sector, fostering innovation, technology transfer, and global competitiveness. It underscores a shared commitment to building high-value, “Made in India” solutions for both national defence and the international aerospace market.





Agencies







