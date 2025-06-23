



Drone technology firm ideaForge Technology has secured a major order worth approximately ₹137 crore from the Indian Army for its hybrid mini unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems. This contract was awarded through the emergency procurement route, reflecting the Army’s urgent need to bolster its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities with advanced and reliable drone technology.





A key criterion during the procurement process was that all critical sub-components of the UAVs must be sourced from countries that do not share a land border with India, ensuring that the supply chain remains secure and free from potential adversarial influence. ideaForge’s platform was selected because of its substantial indigenous design and manufacturing, with rigorous checks confirming that all components met the Army’s stringent requirements.





Two independent technical teams conducted thorough inspections at ideaForge’s facilities, physically and digitally verifying the origin and authenticity of each component to ensure compliance with national security protocols.





The hybrid mini UAVs ordered are high-performance, vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drones that combine fixed-wing endurance with quadcopter-style manoeuvrability. This design enables them to operate in challenging terrains without the need for a runway, making them especially suitable for tactical missions in diverse environments.





These drones are not new to the Army; they are already battle-tested and have been deployed in previous operations, including the recent Operation Sindoor, where they played a critical role in providing real-time surveillance during cross-border actions.





The contract further underscores the Indian Army’s commitment to indigenous innovation and rapid capability enhancement, as well as the government’s broader push for self-reliance in defence technology. ideaForge has research and development and manufacturing units in Navi Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and the US, supporting its ability to deliver advanced UAV solutions at scale.





The order is to be fulfilled within 12 months, further emphasizing the urgency and importance of the procurement. The mini UAVs have already been certified as 'Fit for Indian Military Use' by the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA), confirming their compliance with the Army’s strict standards for durability and operational performance.





This ₹137 crore contract marks a significant milestone for ideaForge and the Indian Army, strengthening India’s defence preparedness with advanced, indigenous drone technology that meets stringent security and operational requirements.





Based On A PTI Report







