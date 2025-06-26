



A major counter-terrorism operation unfolded in the remote forested Bihali area of Basantgarh in Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday, June 26, 2025. Acting on specific intelligence, a joint team of the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police launched a coordinated search operation targeting a group of four heavily armed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists who had been under surveillance for over a year.





The terrorists, believed to have infiltrated from Pakistan, were hiding near Karoor nallah when the forces made contact around 8:30 a.m., prompting a fierce gunfight despite challenging weather conditions, including rain and fog.





During the prolonged exchange of fire, one top JeM commander was neutralized. This individual was not only a key figure within the JeM network operating in the Jammu division but was also identified as a trained sharpshooter who had received specialized training from Pakistan’s elite Special Service Group (SSG).





Security officials revealed that the slain commander had played a pivotal role in orchestrating multiple attacks across Kathua, Udhampur, and Doda districts, making him a significant asset to the terrorist organization. His elimination marks a notable success for Indian security forces, especially as heightened security measures are in place ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra.





Reinforcements were quickly deployed to the area, and the operation—codenamed “Operation Bihali”—remained ongoing as security personnel continued efforts to neutralize the remaining three trapped terrorists. The encounter underscores the persistent threat posed by cross-border terrorism and the critical importance of coordinated intelligence-led operations in safeguarding the region.





Based On A News18 Report



