



On Thursday morning, an intense encounter erupted between security forces and terrorists in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir. According to security officials, the joint operation—codenamed "Operation Bihali"—was initiated following specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of terrorists in the region.





The operation is being conducted by a combined team from the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, under the aegis of the White Knight Corps. Officials confirmed that contact was established with the terrorists early in the morning, which led to a fierce exchange of gunfire.





Bhim Sen Tuti, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, stated that the operation is ongoing and security forces are maintaining a tight cordon around the area to prevent any escape of the militants.





The encounter underscores the heightened security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, especially as the region prepares for the annual Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to commence on July 3. In anticipation of the pilgrimage and to bolster preparedness, security forces conducted a comprehensive mock drill at the Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district on Wednesday.





This exercise, held under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ganderbal, involved coordinated participation from multiple agencies including the Jammu and Kashmir Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 49 Battalion CRPF, the Indian Army, Health Department, and Fire and Emergency Services.





The drill aimed to ensure seamless coordination among various agencies and to test the readiness of security and emergency response teams for any contingencies during the Yatra.





The ongoing encounter in Basantgarh and the recent security drills highlight the proactive measures being taken by security agencies to maintain peace and order in the region. The situation in Udhampur remains tense as the operation continues, with authorities closely monitoring developments and ensuring the safety of civilians in the area. Further updates are awaited as the joint operation progresses.





Based On A PTI Report







