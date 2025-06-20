



US President Donald Trump has postponed making a final decision on whether the United States will take direct military action against Iran, indicating that such a decision will be made within the next two weeks.





This delay comes amid ongoing hostilities between Iran and Israel, which escalated after Israel launched strikes against Iran—including an attack on Iran's state television station—on June 13. Iran retaliated with ballistic missile attacks targeting Israeli military and security installations, including the Haifa oil refinery. Since then, both countries have exchanged further strikes, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.





White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt conveyed Trump’s message to the media, stating that his decision is contingent on the "substantial chance of negotiations" with Iran that may occur soon. She confirmed that communication between the US and Iran is ongoing, though she did not specify whether these talks are direct or via intermediaries.





Leavitt emphasized that any diplomatic agreement would require Iran to halt all uranium enrichment and abandon any path to acquiring nuclear weapons.





Trump has maintained a stance of strategic ambiguity, refusing to commit to or rule out military action. He told reporters, "I may do it, I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do," while also criticising Iran for not engaging in negotiations before the recent escalation. Trump has demanded that Iran dismantle its entire nuclear program and warned of severe consequences if Tehran does not quickly agree to a deal.





According to reports, Trump has already approved military plans for a potential strike on Iran but has delayed issuing the final order, hoping that diplomatic efforts might persuade Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions. The White House has reiterated that Trump prefers a diplomatic resolution but is prepared to use force if necessary, especially if Iran appears close to developing nuclear weapons.





The regional context is increasingly volatile. Iran has lost significant deterrence capacity after its ally Hezbollah was weakened in a previous war with Israel, and the fall of Syria's former President Bashar al-Assad in late 2024 further eroded Tehran's regional influence. Iran has also threatened to disrupt global trade by attacking commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, potentially driving up oil prices and impacting the world economy.





President Trump’s decision on direct US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict hinges on the outcome of ongoing diplomatic efforts. While military plans are reportedly ready, the administration is holding out for a possible negotiated settlement, with the primary US demand being that Iran must fully abandon its nuclear program.





