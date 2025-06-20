



US President Donald Trump has initiated a two-week diplomatic window with Iran, aiming to revive negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program amid heightened tensions following Israel’s bombing campaign on Iranian territory. This move comes as Trump weighs the risks of military action against Iran, having already approved attack plans but delaying a final order in hopes that diplomacy can avert direct conflict.





The White House’s current strategy is to pressure Iran—already under strain from Israeli strikes and significant missile losses—to halt its uranium enrichment activities, a longstanding US demand that Iran has repeatedly rejected.





Trump’s team, including Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Vice President JD Vance, was prepared to engage directly, but no talks have been scheduled as Iran insists it will not negotiate until Israeli attacks cease.





European foreign ministers from Britain, Germany, and France are set to meet with Iranian representatives in Geneva to revisit earlier US proposals, including a plan for uranium enrichment to occur outside Iran through a regional consortium—a proposal Tehran has so far declined. The upcoming Geneva meeting is viewed by US officials as a “temperature check” to gauge Iran’s openness to a diplomatic settlement.





Despite the diplomatic push, the US maintains a strong deterrence posture. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasised both the viability of diplomacy and the readiness of the US military, stating, “Iran and the entire world should know that the United States military is the strongest and most lethal fighting force in the world”. Trump has reviewed military options, including strikes on Iran’s underground Fordow nuclear facility, but he remains wary of entering a protracted conflict, a concern echoed by key advisers.





Iran’s position remains firm: it will not return to nuclear talks unless Israel halts its bombing campaign. Iranian officials have suggested some flexibility on the nuclear issue if Washington pressures Israel to end hostilities, but so far, no shift in Tehran’s stance has been observed. Meanwhile, Israel has intensified its attacks, targeting nuclear-related sites and vowing to hold Iranian leaders accountable.





Trump’s two-week diplomatic window is a last-ditch effort to resolve the crisis peacefully. The US is seeking a commitment from Iran to end uranium enrichment, leveraging both diplomatic outreach and the threat of military action, while Iran conditions any talks on a cessation of Israeli attacks. The coming days will be critical in determining whether diplomacy can succeed or if the region will move closer to another major conflict.





Based On ANI Report







