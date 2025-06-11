



United States President Donald Trump has sharply condemned the ongoing protests in Los Angeles, characterising them as "a full-blown assault on peace, on public order, and national sovereignty" during a speech at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he marked the 250th anniversary of the US Army.





Trump’s remarks come amid escalating tensions following a series of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids across Los Angeles that resulted in the arrest of dozens of undocumented immigrants, sparking widespread demonstrations.





In his address, Trump portrayed Los Angeles as a city in crisis, describing it as a "trash heap" controlled by "transnational gangs" and blaming local leadership for the situation. He accused California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass of "incompetence," further alleging—without providing evidence—that they were paying "troublemakers, agitators, and insurrectionists" to participate in the protests. Trump also claimed that protest organisers were demanding the withdrawal of ICE from Los Angeles and an end to federal immigration law enforcement in the city.





Emphasising a tough stance, Trump announced plans to work with US Senators to introduce legislation mandating a one-year prison sentence for anyone convicted of burning the American flag. He described the protesters as "professionals," not amateurs, and suggested that "someone is funding" them, though he did not offer proof.





In response to the unrest, the Trump administration has ordered a significant military deployment. The Department of Defence confirmed the mobilisation of an additional 2,000 California National Guard troops, bringing the total number of troops deployed to Los Angeles to 4,000, alongside 700 Marines.





According to administration officials, this move is intended to support ICE and federal law enforcement, protect federal property, and restore order to the city. Trump framed the deployment as a necessary measure to defend "the honest citizens of California" and "the integrity of the nation".





Local officials, including Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass, have pushed back strongly, accusing Trump of abusing federal power and inflaming tensions for political gain. Mayor Bass declared a night time curfew in downtown Los Angeles to curb vandalism and looting, highlighting that while most protests have been peaceful, some incidents of violence and property damage have occurred after dark. California’s government has also filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the federal troop deployments.





The situation remains tense, with law enforcement using non-lethal measures, including tear gas, to disperse crowds outside federal facilities. Trump’s rhetoric and the federal response have drawn both support and criticism, reflecting deep divisions over immigration policy and the use of force in response to civil unrest.





Based On ANI Report







