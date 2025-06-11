



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s visit to the United Arab Emirates marked a significant step in reinforcing the expanding Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE.





During his engagement in Abu Dhabi, Misri met with UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem Al Hashimy, conducting a mid-year review of bilateral relations. Both sides assessed the current state of their partnership and explored avenues to deepen cooperation in the future, reflecting the growing breadth and ambition of their strategic ties.





In addition to this pivotal meeting, Misri held discussions with Ali Alnuaim, Chairman of the Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee of the UAE’s Federal National Council. The talks focused on enhancing parliamentary cooperation and, crucially, reaffirmed the shared commitment of both nations to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. This mutual resolve was particularly relevant in the context of recent regional security challenges, with both India and the UAE emphasizing the need for collective action against terrorism.





Misri’s itinerary also included a meeting with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of Tolerance. Here, he expressed gratitude for the warm reception extended to the Indian delegation, which included members from all major political parties. The discussions underscored the shared ethos of harmony and tolerance that characterizes India-UAE relations, with both sides highlighting these values as the foundation for their robust bilateral engagement.





The visit was further contextualised by the recent high-level all-party Indian parliamentary delegation’s productive trip to the UAE, which had focused on strengthening cooperation in combating terrorism and promoting mutual understanding. Emirati leaders, including Sheikh Nahyan and Ali Alnuaim, reiterated their solidarity with India, particularly in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, and assured continued support in addressing cross-border terrorism and fostering regional stability.





Vikram Misri’s meetings in the UAE not only reviewed the progress of the comprehensive strategic partnership but also reinforced the shared priorities of security, parliamentary collaboration, and cultural harmony between the two countries, setting the stage for deeper and more resilient bilateral relations in the years ahead.





Based On ANI Report







