



UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy paid an official visit to New Delhi on June 7, 2025, where he met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other senior Indian officials.





The visit was marked by strong expressions of solidarity and deepening cooperation between India and the United Kingdom, especially in the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.





During his meeting with EAM Jaishankar, Lammy conveyed the UK's deep condolences over the Pahalgam terror attack and reiterated the United Kingdom's unwavering support for India in combating terrorism. He emphasized the UK's commitment to working with India to address the threat of terrorism comprehensively, echoing similar sentiments expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his call for decisive global action against terrorism and those who enable it.





A central highlight of the visit was the recognition of the recently concluded India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the Double Contribution Convention (DCC) as transformative milestones in bilateral relations. Both sides celebrated the FTA as the beginning of a "new era" in India-UK ties, with Lammy describing the agreement as a "trophy" that is expected to boost bilateral trade by £25.5 billion in the coming years.





The FTA is projected to significantly increase two-way trade and investment, with benefits such as reduced tariffs on key goods, expanded market access, and strengthened supply and value chains. Within a decade of implementation, 85% of British products are set to become tariff-free in India, and Indian tariffs on alcohol and automotive goods will see substantial reductions.





Beyond trade, Lammy and Jaishankar reviewed the full spectrum of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They expressed satisfaction with progress in diverse sectors, including defence and security, technology and innovation, health, green energy and climate, and education.





The two countries also launched the Strategic Exports and Technology Cooperation Dialogue, aimed at enhancing collaboration in critical and emerging technologies such as AI, semiconductors, quantum computing, and advanced materials. Lammy welcomed the growing interest of UK universities in establishing partnerships and campuses in India, further strengthening people-to-people ties and educational cooperation.





Lammy's visit also included meetings with Prime Minister Modi, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, underscoring the broad-based and high-level engagement between the two nations. Both sides agreed to continue working closely to advance shared objectives, with Lammy expressing gratitude for the hospitality extended by Indian leaders and acknowledging the importance of the bilateral relationship in the post-Brexit and post-FTA landscape.





David Lammy's visit to India reaffirmed the deepening strategic partnership between India and the UK, marked by solidarity in the fight against terrorism and the ushering in of a new era of economic and technological cooperation through the landmark Free Trade Agreement.





Based On ANI Report







