



The vision of connecting "Kashmir to Kanyakumari" by rail has long been a symbol of India's ambition and unity. Realizing this vision, however, required overcoming some of the most formidable engineering and logistical challenges ever faced in Indian infrastructure, particularly in the construction of the iconic Chenab Bridge.





Nestled amidst the steep and ancient slopes of the Himalayas, the project site presented a daunting obstacle: access. In the early days, with no roads leading to the remote location, the project team from Afcons Infrastructure Limited had only one option—to rely on horses and mules for transporting personnel, equipment, and construction materials to the site. This arduous process was the only way to navigate the treacherous terrain before any modern infrastructure could be established.





Gradually, the team carved out temporary roads, which eventually gave way to more permanent solutions. On the north side of the Chenab riverbank, an 11-kilometer road was constructed, while a 12-kilometer road was built on the south side, finally allowing for more efficient movement of heavy machinery and materials. The construction phase saw the deployment of the world’s tallest crossbar cable cranes and specialized heavy equipment, reflecting the scale and ambition of the project.





The Himalayan slopes themselves posed a unique challenge. Massive consolidation grouting was employed to stabilize the terrain and create sturdy foundations for the colossal arch of the bridge. The erection of the arch was achieved using the cantilever construction technique, with both sides steadily advancing until they met at the crown—a moment of triumph that was realized on April 5, 2021.





The viaduct construction introduced further complexity, with multiple transition areas requiring a meticulously planned launching sequence in four sections. For the first time in Indian Railways’ history, incremental launching was performed on a transition curve and a longitudinal gradient at the same location, a feat that underscored the innovative spirit of the engineering team.





Quality assurance was paramount throughout the project. A laboratory accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration (NABL) was established on-site—a first for Indian Railways—to ensure rigorous monitoring at every stage.





The Chenab Bridge, now standing 359 meters above the river and 35 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower, is the world’s highest railway bridge. Its completion is not just a triumph of engineering but a testament to the resolve, ingenuity, and teamwork that define India’s infrastructure ambitions. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the bridge and traversed it holding the Tricolour, the achievement resonated as a powerful symbol of national pride and the relentless pursuit of progress—from the humble beginnings on horseback to the heights of modern engineering.





Agencies







