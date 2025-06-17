



The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has voiced significant concern regarding the recent ban on political parties and their activities in Bangladesh. In his address during the 59th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Türk highlighted that such measures unduly restrict fundamental freedoms, including the rights to association, expression, and assembly.





He acknowledged some progress made through dialogue between Bangladesh’s interim government and political parties but emphasised the urgent need for meaningful reforms to ensure an environment conducive to free and inclusive elections.





The backdrop of this concern is the sweeping action taken by Bangladesh’s interim government, which recently banned the activities of the Awami League—the party of ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina—and its affiliated organizations. The Bangladesh Election Commission, acting on a directive from the Home Ministry, suspended the Awami League’s registration as a political party in May.





This move has been met with strong resistance from the Awami League, which has denounced the government’s actions as illegal and unconstitutional, vowing to continue its activities despite the ban.





The political turmoil in Bangladesh intensified following a student-led uprising in August of the previous year, which resulted in the ousting of Sheikh Hasina. She subsequently fled to India, and an interim government was established under the leadership of Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus. The Awami League has labelled the current administration as a “fascist” regime, condemning its decision to ban political opposition and pledging to resist what it describes as dictatorial measures.





Volker Türk’s statement underscores the international community’s apprehension about the erosion of democratic space in Bangladesh. He called for the interim government to engage in constructive dialogue with all political parties and to undertake genuine reforms that would pave the way for credible, inclusive elections.





Türk also indicated that the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights hopes to expand its presence in Bangladesh to better monitor and support the protection of human rights during this critical period. The situation remains fluid, with the future of Bangladesh’s political landscape hinging on the government’s willingness to uphold democratic norms and respect civil liberties.





