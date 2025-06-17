



India has launched a significant evacuation operation to safeguard its nationals amid the rapidly intensifying conflict between Iran and Israel. The first batch of 110 Indian students, primarily from Urmia Medical University in Iran, has successfully crossed into Armenia and is scheduled to fly to New Delhi on Wednesday. This evacuation marks a crucial step in India’s broader efforts to protect its citizens as the region faces heightened instability.





The evacuation process was initiated in response to the escalating hostilities following Israel’s recent military operation, dubbed ‘Operation Rising Lion,’ which targeted Iranian nuclear facilities. In retaliation, Iran launched a series of missile and drone attacks on Israeli cities, resulting in significant casualties and widespread fear of a broader regional conflict.





The deteriorating security situation, particularly in Tehran and other high-risk areas, prompted the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to act swiftly. The MEA coordinated with neighbouring countries, especially Armenia, to facilitate a safe and orderly transit for Indian nationals.





The Indian Embassy in Tehran played a central role in relocating students from high-risk zones such as Tehran to safer locations, including Qom and Urmia. While approximately 600 students were moved to Qom, the 110 students from Urmia were prioritised for evacuation via the Armenia border.





The Embassy also issued advisories urging Indian nationals to remain vigilant, restrict non-essential movement, and stay updated through official channels. Emergency helplines were established to provide immediate assistance and guidance to those still in Iran.





The students, including seven from Kashmir, crossed the Iran-Armenia land border overnight and travelled by road to Yerevan, the Armenian capital. The Indian Embassy in Yerevan arranged for their onward journey to New Delhi, ensuring that once in India, they would be facilitated back to their respective home states. The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) confirmed the safe passage of these students and urged others to maintain close contact with embassy helplines and follow official advisories.





The backdrop of these evacuations is a region on the brink, with Iran threatening further retaliation if Israel’s actions continue and the United States reinforcing its military presence in the Middle East. The situation remains fluid, with ongoing missile strikes, diplomatic tensions, and the suspension of nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington. India’s proactive evacuation underscores its commitment to the safety of its diaspora and its ability to respond rapidly in times of international crisis.





The evacuation of 110 Indian students from Iran to Armenia, with their imminent return to New Delhi, highlights both the severity of the current Iran-Israel conflict and the Indian government’s swift measures to protect its citizens abroad. The situation continues to be closely monitored, with further advisories and evacuation efforts expected as the crisis unfolds.





