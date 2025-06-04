



Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, during his official visit to France, addressed the India-France Business Conference, where he emphasized the significant 'India Opportunity' for French companies.





Goyal highlighted that India's skilled and talented workforce, combined with the government's ongoing commitment to improving the ease of doing business, presents a robust environment for foreign investment and collaboration.





He encouraged Indian and French companies to build on shared interests and leverage each other's strengths, noting that deeper business engagement would further reinforce the strategic partnership between the two nations.





At the India-France CEO Forum Small Group Meeting in Paris, which he attended alongside Laurent Saint-Martin, the French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad, Goyal discussed the growing confidence of French companies in India's economic trajectory.





The interactive session covered a wide range of bilateral cooperation areas, including technology, artificial intelligence, education, and start-ups. Goyal underscored the mutual commitment of both countries to advance economic and trade relations, aiming to cultivate a smarter, innovation-driven future together.





In addition to his engagements with French business leaders, Goyal met with World Trade Organization (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in Paris. He reaffirmed India's dedication to strengthening a fair, inclusive, and rules-based multilateral trading system, highlighting India's constructive role in global trade governance.





Goyal also held a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Commerce, Majid Al-Kassabi, where both sides discussed enhancing bilateral trade, exploring new investment opportunities, and deepening economic cooperation. This reflects India's broader approach to fostering strong economic partnerships beyond Europe.





During his meeting with Laurent Saint-Martin, Goyal explored new avenues to enhance bilateral trade and investments and facilitate greater business-to-business engagement. Both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to making technology a new cornerstone of the Indo-French economic partnership, especially in light of the upcoming India-France Year of Innovation 2026.





The discussions throughout Goyal's three-day visit also included a review of the ongoing India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, signalling the strong intent of both India and France to bolster bilateral ties through a shared commitment to innovation and economic growth.





These engagements collectively underscore India's proactive diplomatic and economic outreach, positioning itself as a key partner for global collaboration and investment.





Based On ANI Report







