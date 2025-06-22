



Iran has publicly called on India and other nations, particularly those aligned with the Global South, to denounce Israel’s recent military actions against Iran, labelling them a breach of international law and global norms.





This appeal comes amid escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel, which have seen both sides exchange hundreds of missiles and drone strikes targeting cities and military installations over the past week.





Mohammad Javad Hosseini, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi, articulated Iran’s position during a media briefing. He emphasised that Iran expects India, as a recognised leader of the Global South, to take a principled stand and condemn Israel’s actions.





Hosseini stated, “We believe every country, including India, should condemn it (Israeli military actions), not because of their relations with Iran but because these actions are in breach of global norms”. He underscored that the issue is not merely bilateral but concerns the integrity of international law and the sovereignty of nations.





The Iranian diplomat also addressed concerns about Pakistan’s role in the evolving crisis, particularly in light of reports suggesting that the United States might seek to use Pakistani military bases if it decides to escalate military operations against Tehran. Hosseini expressed hope that Pakistan would refrain from actions that could harm Iranian interests.





A critical aspect of Iran’s warning pertains to the potential disruption of oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which nearly 30% of the world’s daily oil consumption passes.





Hosseini did not confirm whether Iran would move to close the strait but indicated that “several options are on the table,” depending on how the situation develops and the actions of other international players. The International Energy Agency has warned that even a brief disruption in the strait could have a significant impact on global oil markets.





Hosseini further noted that any escalation of conflict could have far-reaching implications beyond just energy supplies. He warned that increased tensions could disrupt the flow of shipments and commodities throughout the region, affecting not only Iran’s Chabahar port but the broader economic stability of the region and the world. He urged countries likely to be affected to take proactive steps to halt the aggression, thereby avoiding negative economic repercussions.





In response to these developments, India has thus far maintained a balanced stance. The Ministry of External Affairs expressed “deep concern” over the escalating tensions and called for restraint and a return to diplomatic engagement by both Iran and Israel. India reiterated its close and friendly relations with both countries and emphasized the importance of dialogue and de-escalation to resolve the crisis.





Iran’s call for India to condemn Israeli military strikes highlights Tehran’s desire for international solidarity against what it perceives as violations of sovereignty and international law. The situation remains tense, with the potential for significant regional and global economic impacts if hostilities continue or escalate further.