



Amid a surge of cross-border terrorism and a renewed focus on national security, India’s political landscape has witnessed a rare moment of bipartisan unity, as leaders across party lines have rallied behind the country’s firm stance against terrorism.





This solidarity was prominently displayed during the recent diplomatic outreach under “Operation Sindoor,” launched by the Indian government on May 7 in response to the devastating Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people.





The operation, which included precision strikes by the Indian Armed Forces on terror camps across the Line of Control in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





In the aftermath, the government dispatched seven all-party delegations to more than 30 countries—including France, the UK, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Japan, the US, and South Africa—to expose Pakistan’s alleged role in cross-border terrorism and to present India’s zero-tolerance policy to the international community.





During these overseas engagements, Congress leader Manish Tewari, speaking from Addis Ababa as part of one such delegation, voiced strong support for India’s actions, emphasizing the imperative of unity in the face of threats to national security. Addressing the Indian community in the Ethiopian capital, Tewari stated, “When it comes to India’s self-respect, we all rise above party politics.”





He further warned that if Pakistan does not cease its support for terrorism, India’s response, which has so far been measured, could become more aggressive. Tewari’s remarks echoed those of his Congress colleagues, Shashi Tharoor and Salman Khurshid, who have also publicly endorsed the country’s stand against terrorism.





Notably, this show of national unity comes even as Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge has criticized the central government’s handling of recent events, accusing it of misleading the nation and demanding a special session of Parliament following the loss of an aircraft during military operations, as confirmed by the Chief of Defence Staff.





Tewari highlighted Ethiopia’s support for India in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, noting that the African nation had appreciated India’s actions in self-defence and condemned the terror strike. He underscored the deep civilizational and people-to-people ties between India and Ethiopia, pointing out that the delegation’s meetings with Ethiopian leaders—including the former Prime Minister, the Deputy Chairperson of the ruling Prosperity Party, and representatives from the African Union and Ethiopian Parliament—had further strengthened bilateral relations. Tewari remarked on the African Union’s clear stance against terrorism, calling its solidarity with India significant.





The all-party delegation to Ethiopia, which was received at Bole International Airport by Indian Ambassador Anil Kumar Rai, included leaders from a broad spectrum of Indian political parties: Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Anurag Thakur (BJP), Vikramjit Singh Sahney (AAP), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP), Anand Sharma (Congress), V. Muraleedharan (BJP), and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin.





Their participation underscores the collective resolve of India’s political leadership to project a united front on the global stage, reinforcing the message that the nation stands firmly against terrorism and is committed to safeguarding its sovereignty and the security of its citizens. The ongoing diplomatic efforts under Operation Sindoor are thus not only aimed at countering terrorism but also at building international coalitions and strengthening India’s global partnerships in the fight against cross-border terror.





Based On A TOI Report







