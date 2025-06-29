



Parag Jain, a distinguished 1989-batch IPS officer from the Punjab cadre, has been appointed as the new chief of India’s premier external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). Jain is set to take over the reins from Ravi Sinha on July 1, 2025, for a fixed two-year term.





His appointment is seen as a strategic move, reflecting the government’s intent to infuse continuity and tactical depth into India’s external intelligence operations at a time of heightened geopolitical challenges.





Jain’s career is marked by a rare blend of ground-level counter-terror experience and high-level intelligence expertise. Early in his career, he served as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in militancy-affected districts of Punjab, where he gained first-hand exposure to the complexities of counter-terrorism.





This hands-on experience in one of India’s most volatile regions provided him with a solid foundation for his later work in intelligence and surveillance.





Within RAW, Parag Jain has accumulated over two decades of experience, holding several sensitive and high-stakes assignments. He is especially noted for his long tenure overseeing the Pakistan desk, where he played a pivotal operational role during critical national security events, such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.





His deep institutional knowledge and sharp operational insights have earned him widespread respect within the intelligence community. Currently, as the head of RAW’s Aviation Research Centre (ARC), Jain oversees aerial surveillance and reconnaissance, a crucial component of India’s intelligence-gathering apparatus.





Jain’s international exposure further distinguishes his profile. He has served in Indian diplomatic missions in Sri Lanka and Canada, where he managed intelligence operations with a global dimension. His assignment in Canada was particularly significant, as he was responsible for tracking Khalistani terror modules operating from foreign soil, underscoring his expertise in counter-terrorism beyond India’s borders.





The timing of Parag Jain’s appointment is critical. India faces an increasingly complex security environment, with persistent cross-border terrorism, evolving threats from Pakistan and China, and new challenges in the domain of cyber and technological espionage.





Jain’s extensive operational background, strategic acumen, and international experience are expected to further sharpen RAW’s surveillance, counter-intelligence, and covert operational capabilities. His leadership is anticipated to ensure that RAW remains agile and effective in safeguarding India’s national interests amid rapidly shifting global dynamics.





Based On ET News Report







