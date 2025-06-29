



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has categorically rejected the Pakistan Army's allegations linking India to the recent suicide bombing in Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.





The attack, which occurred on June 28, involved a suicide bomber ramming an explosive-laden vehicle into a Pakistani military convoy, resulting in the deaths of at least 13 security personnel and injuries to several others, including civilians.





The militant group Fitna-al-Khawarij, also identified as the suicide wing of the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group—a faction of the Pakistan Taliban—claimed responsibility for the attack.





Despite this claim, the Pakistan Army issued an official statement suggesting Indian involvement in the incident. In response, the MEA issued a firm and strongly worded denial, stating, "We have seen an official statement by the Pakistan Army seeking to blame India for the attack in Waziristan on 28 June.





We reject this statement with the contempt it deserves". The MEA further emphasized that Pakistan should focus on addressing the issue of terrorism within its own borders rather than attempting to deflect blame onto India.





The attack in North Waziristan is part of a broader trend of escalating violence in Pakistan's border regions. Pakistan has witnessed a significant surge in terrorism, ranking second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with a 45% increase in terrorism-related deaths over the past year, totaling 1,081 fatalities.





The Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies recorded 85 attacks in May 2025 alone, up from 81 in April, underscoring the deteriorating security situation.





Local authorities reported that, in addition to the military casualties, four civilians were injured and homes were damaged due to the force of the explosion. The incident follows recent military operations in the region, where Pakistani forces have engaged in counter-terrorism efforts, including an intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan that resulted in the deaths of two soldiers and 11 militants.





India has unequivocally dismissed Pakistan's accusations regarding the Waziristan attack, reiterating that the responsibility lies with domestic militant groups, and highlighting the ongoing challenge of terrorism that Pakistan faces internally.





Based On ANI Report







