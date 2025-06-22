



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing the armed forces at the Northern Command Headquarters in Udhampur on International Yoga Day, stated that Operation Sindoor was paused solely after Pakistan pleaded for a ceasefire.





Singh emphasised that the operation, which began on May 7, 2025, was a direct response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, where 25 Hindus were selectively picked by Pakistani Islamic radical terrorists and mercilessly massacred.





The operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), aiming to deliver a strong message against cross-border terrorism.





Operation Sindoor, described by Singh as the natural progression of the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes, involved precise and coordinated strikes by the Indian Armed Forces.





The Defence Minister highlighted that the operation was executed with restraint, balance, and precision, reflecting the inner strength and discipline of the forces, attributes he credited to the regular practice of Yoga among the personnel. Singh underscored that the operation was not just a military manoeuvre but also a demonstration of India’s resolve to counter terrorism with strength and strategy.





Following the launch of Operation Sindoor, intense skirmishes ensued between Indian and Pakistani forces, involving fighter jets, missiles, drones, and heavy artillery. The conflict lasted for four days, culminating in a ceasefire agreement on May 10, 2025, after Pakistan formally requested a cessation of hostilities.





Singh made it clear that the pause in operations was a direct result of Pakistan’s plea, asserting that India remains fully prepared to take further action if necessary and that Operation Sindoor is not over yet.





Singh also addressed the broader implications of the Pahalgam attack, stating that it was an attempt to undermine India’s social and communal unity. He warned Pakistan that any future attempts to destabilise India through terrorism would be met with decisive consequences.





The Defence Minister’s remarks were made in the presence of senior military leaders, including Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Northern Command chief Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, and were part of a larger event marking the 11th International Day of Yoga, which saw the participation of around 2,500 soldiers.





In his speech, Singh praised the role of Yoga in enhancing the discipline, focus, and resilience of the armed forces, reiterating that such qualities were evident in the conduct of Operation Sindoor. He concluded by urging the troops to continue their commitment to both physical and mental well-being, reinforcing the message that a strong and united military is essential for the security and integrity of the nation.





Agencies







