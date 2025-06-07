



Bangladesh's interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, has announced that the country's next national election will be held in the first half of April 2026. This declaration, delivered in a televised address on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, marks a significant development in the nation's political landscape following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in August 2024.





Previously, Yunus had indicated that elections would be conducted by June 2026. However, mounting pressure from political parties—including the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which had demanded a clear electoral roadmap by December this year—prompted a more definitive timeline. The National Citizen Party had also advocated for elections to be held only after the completion of key reforms.





During his address, Yunus emphasised the historic nature of the upcoming election, stating that it would lead to the formation of a "truly representative parliament" after more than fifteen years. He urged citizens to demand explicit commitments from all political parties and candidates to approve, without amendment, the agreed-upon reforms in the first session of the new parliament.





Yunus also called on voters to ensure that parties pledge never to compromise Bangladesh's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, or national dignity, and not to yield the nation's interests to foreign powers.





Yunus underscored that this election is not solely about ensuring peaceful polling but is pivotal in building a "New Bangladesh." He highlighted that while parties and their symbols would be familiar, voters must scrutinise candidates' readiness and commitment to national transformation.





The announcement comes amid earlier calls from Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, who had advocated for elections to be held by December 2025. The Election Commission is expected to release a detailed electoral roadmap in the coming months, setting the stage for a crucial period in Bangladesh's democratic journey.





Based On ANI Report







