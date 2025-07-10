



It has come to our notice that several recent media articles and social media posts have misquoted comments attributed to Nilesh M. Desai, Director, Space Applications Centre (SAC)/ISRO, during a media interaction on July 3, 2025.





Clarification By Director, Space Applications Centre





Nilesh M. Desai has categorically clarified that he has not made any announcement regarding the establishment of a space station or launch facility in Gujarat. Reports claiming that ISRO has confirmed a site for India’s second-largest space station or launch facility are factually incorrect.





His comments during the interaction were generic and made in the context of the state Government’s Space Tech Policy 2025–2030. Unfortunately, these remarks have been taken out of context and misrepresented in certain publications.





Request To Public And Media





We urge the public and media to verify any information exclusively through ISRO’s official website (https://www.isro.gov.in) and its verified social media handles (e.g., @isro on X).





Disseminating unverified claims only contributes to misinformation and public confusion. We request all stakeholders to cross-check facts before sharing or reporting such content.





For Official Clarification or Media Inquiries





Please contact:





Public Relations Officer (PRO)

ISRO Headquarters

Antariksh Bhavan, New BEL Road

Bangalore - 560 094





Phone: +91 80 22172294 / 22172296

Email: isropr@isro.gov.in

Issued on: Thursday, July 10, 2025







