



In the early hours of Wednesday, a significant infiltration bid was foiled by the Indian Army in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, culminating in the elimination of two suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists.





The operation, code-named ‘Operation Shiv Shakti,’ was orchestrated by the White Knight Corps, a Jammu-based formation renowned for its proactive stance against insurgent threats along the Line of Control (LoC).





Acting on specific intelligence inputs about terrorist movement across the border, the Army mounted a swift and coordinated counter-insurgency manoeuvre in the rugged, densely forested terrains of Poonch, a region historically prone to cross-border infiltration due to its challenging geography and proximity to the Line of Control.





The contact with the infiltrators reportedly occurred during the pre-dawn hours, as Indian troops laid a well-concealed ambush, capitalising on surprise and tactical preparedness. Upon being challenged, the infiltrators engaged in gunfire, triggering a fierce exchange that lasted several hours.





Utilising night vision equipment and advanced surveillance technologies, the Army personnel ensured zero escape route for the assailants. Both suspects, identified as foreign operatives allegedly affiliated with the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit, were neutralised in the subsequent firefight. Arms, ammunition, and incriminating documents were recovered from the site, suggesting plans for larger-scale terrorist activities in the region.





This successful operation comes on the heels of a similar encounter in the Kashmir Valley just two days prior, wherein three foreign terrorists—also linked to recent violent incidents including the Pahalgam attack—were killed.





The series of operations indicate a marked escalation in infiltration attempts, likely orchestrated to destabilize the prevailing security environment ahead of the upcoming festive season and political events. Security agencies have cited a pattern in these infiltration bids, with operatives attempting to exploit the harsh terrain and adverse weather conditions to slip undetected across the LoC.





The White Knight Corps‘ prompt response under ‘Operation Shiv Shakti’ underscores the Indian security establishment’s heightened vigilance and operational readiness. Official statements emphasised that such operations are part of a larger, ongoing effort to dismantle terrorist infrastructure, disrupt logistics along infiltration routes, and pre-empt any threat to civilian populations in border districts.





The Indian Army reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir, warning that any attempts at infiltration would continue to be met with decisive force. The latest encounter not only thwarts immediate threats but also sends a stern message to terrorist groups and their handlers regarding India’s unwavering resolve in the face of cross-border terrorism.





Enhanced patrolling, high-tech intelligence gathering, and community engagement initiatives remain at the core of the security forces’ multi-pronged strategy to safeguard the region and uphold national sovereignty.





Based On ET News Report







