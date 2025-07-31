



Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi conducted a significant visit to Manipur, a state that has been grappling with prolonged ethnic violence and social unrest, to review the prevailing security situation and strengthen ongoing peace and development efforts.





During his visit, General Dwivedi met with the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, and engaged in detailed discussions focusing on issues of security, the restoration of normalcy, and broader development initiatives.





This high-level interaction underscored the importance of collaborative approaches, with the civil administration and the armed forces working in close synergy to foster lasting peace and socioeconomic progress across the region.





The Army Chief’s visit comes at a time when Manipur continues to recover from severe ethnic clashes that erupted between the tribal Kuki-Zo and non-tribal Meitei communities, beginning on May 3, 2023. The violence has led to significant human loss, with at least 258 fatalities and over a thousand reported injuries.





The ongoing crisis has not only destabilized the security environment but has also posed challenges to governance, economic activities, and the social fabric of the state. The Indian Army, under the leadership of General Dwivedi, has played a pivotal role in containing violence, conducting peace-building activities, and supporting the state administration in relief and rehabilitation measures for affected communities.





In addition to high-level security reviews, General Dwivedi’s itinerary included attending a match of the prestigious 134th edition of the Durand Cup at Imphal’s Khuman Lampak Stadium, an event marking the celebrated tournament's return to Manipur after a gap of two years.





By participating in this sporting event, the Army Chief demonstrated a commitment to encouraging youth engagement and fostering a sense of unity and positivity among the state's young population. The presence of the COAS at such a public event sends a strong message regarding the armed forces' support not only in matters of security but also in promoting sports, cultural integration, and civilian well-being.





Throughout his visit, General Dwivedi reiterated the Indian Army’s sustained commitment to fostering peace, supporting development, and ensuring the safety and security of all communities in Manipur. He emphasized the necessity for continued military-civil synergy, particularly in regions affected by ethnic tensions, to facilitate reconciliation and enable long-term development.





The visit has been received as a reassurance of the central government's dedication to restoring calm, rebuilding trust among affected populations, and integrating concerted civil-military initiatives for the holistic development of Manipur.





General Dwivedi’s interactions with both civil authorities and the local populace are seen as instrumental in encouraging a collective resolve to overcome the legacy of violence and chart a new path of stability and growth for the state.





Based On ET News Report







