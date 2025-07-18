



The AK-203 'Sher' assault rifle, produced in a joint Indo-Russian venture in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, represents a significant technological leap for the Indian armed forces. Manufactured by the Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL)—a partnership involving Indian state-owned firms and Russian defence giants Kalashnikov and Rosoboronexport—the project under the Make in India initiative aims to produce over 6,00,000 rifles by 2030.





Key Features And Capabilities





High Rate of Fire: The AK-203 fires up to 700 rounds per minute, enabling rapid response in combat situations.





Effective Range: It can accurately engage targets at distances up to 800 metres, making it suitable for both close-quarter engagements and longer-range combat.





Cartridge And Magazine: The rifle is chambered for the widely used 7.62x39 mm cartridge, supporting a 30-round detachable magazine.





Design Enhancements: Weighing approximately 3.8 kg, the AK-203 is lighter than the older INSAS rifle (4.15 kg), and has a shorter configuration—705 mm in length without the buttstock as compared to the INSAS’s 960 mm.





Mobility And Reliability: Like its Kalashnikov predecessors, the AK-203 emphasises reliability, ease of maintenance, and ruggedness under harsh field conditions.





Muzzle Velocity: The rifle has a muzzle velocity of 715 meters per second.





Production And Indigenisation





IRRPL began production at the Korwa plant in Amethi in early 2023, with an initial focus on fulfilling Indian Army orders before considering paramilitary and export opportunities.





The manufacturing process is being gradually indigenised, aiming for complete localisation within the coming years. As of July 2025, over 35,000 rifles have been delivered, with the production ramping up to meet the ambitious goal of more than 600,000 units by 2030.





Operational Role





The AK-203 will replace the aging INSAS rifles (chambered for 5.56x45 mm), providing greater stopping power with its larger calibre.





Designed for counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations, the rifle will be standard issue for Indian forces deployed along sensitive borders, including the Line of Control and Line of Actual Control.





Its compact size, reduced weight, and improved ergonomics contribute to enhanced maneuverability for soldiers in diverse terrains.





This joint venture is not only a testament to India’s growing defence manufacturing capabilities but also an important step toward self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat) in small arms production.





The rifles are manufactured to rigorous quality standards under certified Russian technology transfer, ensuring consistency and effectiveness in field use.





The Amethi-made AK-203 'Sher' rifle offers India’s military a modern, reliable, and powerful infantry weapon, tailored to contemporary operational needs and produced under a high-profile international collaboration.





Based On NDTV Report







