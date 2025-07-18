

The Electronics & Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has officially released a Request for Proposal (RFP) aimed at selecting a Development Cum Production Partner (DcPP) for its cutting-edge Virupaksha Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar.

This initiative forms a critical part of the ambitious upgrade program for the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Su-30MKI fighter aircraft fleet, underscoring India’s push for indigenous technological advancement and self-reliance in the field of advanced avionics and military hardware.





The Virupaksha AESA radar represents a significant leap forward from the current Russian-origin N011M Bars radar fitted on the Su-30MKI. AESA radars offer multifold operational advantages including superior detection ranges, enhanced tracking capabilities, multi-target engagement, greater resistance to electronic countermeasures, and higher reliability due to the lack of moving parts.





The DRDO, through the LRDE, has been developing this radar to meet not just the current needs of the IAF, but also to set the foundation for a sovereign ecosystem in airborne radar technology.





By soliciting qualified industrial partners as a DcPP, DRDO aims to leverage collaboration with India’s private and public sector defence manufacturers. The selected DcPP will participate both in further development, refinement, and the eventual series production of the radar, including system integration, testing, and lifecycle support. The partnership is designed to expedite the radar’s induction, ensure scalability for large-scale production, and pave the way for potential exports in the future.





This RFP release reflects DRDO’s continued confidence in the capabilities of domestic industry and seeks to maximize indigenous content as per “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (Self-Reliant India) objectives. The partner will be selected not only on the basis of technical and financial capabilities, but also on demonstrated expertise in electronics, radar systems, and platform integration.





The upgrade program is expected to significantly boost the Su-30MKI platform’s combat power, future-proofing it against evolving aerial threats and keeping it at par with contemporary modern fighters.





With the issuance of this RFP, the Su-30MKI upgrade program moves into a crucial phase. Once selected, the DcPP will work closely with DRDO scientists and IAF end-users to ensure the system meets operational requirements, with a focus on timely delivery and maintaining the highest standards of quality and reliability.





The successful deployment of the Virupaksha AESA radar will mark a milestone for India’s aerospace and defence sector, signifying a remarkable achievement in indigenous technology development and system integration for frontline fighter aircraft.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







