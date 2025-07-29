



Adani Defence and Aerospace is taking a major leap in India's drive towards defence self-reliance by expanding its facility in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The company announced plans to double its small-calibre ammunition production capacity to 300 million rounds by December this year, up from the current 150 million rounds. This expansion underscores India’s broader strategy to reduce its reliance on defence imports and establish itself as a major player in both the domestic and international arms markets.





The Kanpur facility, sprawling across 500 acres within Uttar Pradesh’s defence corridor, became fully operational in April 2024. Remarkably, it achieved export capability within two months and by June 2024, began shipping NATO-standard 7.62x51mm and 5.56x45mm rounds to countries abroad, demonstrating a rapid transition from commissioning to commercial exports.





The plant’s ammunition portfolio covers a wide spectrum, including 5.56mm rounds for INSAS rifles, 7.62mm cartridges for AK-47 and AK-203 rifles, 7.62x51mm NATO rounds for self-loading rifles and machine guns, .338mm sniper rounds, and 9mm ammunition for pistols.





Beyond small-calibre rounds, Adani Defence is significantly scaling up its production of medium and large-calibre cartridges and shells. Plans are underway to start an additional complex next to the current site, aimed at manufacturing 1,50,000 large-calibre rounds annually—matching the output of the state-run Munitions India Limited over its previous 75 years.





A particular focus is on indigenous production of 125mm anti-tank shells, especially the high-tech armour-piercing fin-stabilised discarding sabot (APFSDS) rounds, which have so far been a critical gap in India’s military inventory. This move is supported by recent technology transfer agreements with Russia, encouraged by the Indian Defence Ministry.





For medium-calibre ammunition, Adani Defence is setting up the nation’s first manufacturing unit for 23mm, 30mm, and 40mm rounds, which are key for infantry fighting vehicles, anti-aircraft artillery, aircraft weapons, and naval guns.





Completion of this facility is targeted by Diwali this year. These products will address both domestic demands and enhance India’s ammunition export capabilities—an area where Adani Defence has already started supplying to four foreign countries, alongside meeting requirements for the Indian Army, central armed police forces, and state police.





Self-reliance in component manufacturing is another cornerstone of Adani’s strategy. While nearly all processes—from brass strip processing to case and bullet assembly—are completed in-house, primers remain the last major imported component. Citing a steep increase in propellant costs from less than $10/kg in 2019 to $50 in 2025, Adani Defence plans to establish facilities with a 25,000-tonne annual capacity to manufacture both primers and propellants within India within the next two years, aiming to further cut import dependency.





Currently, 90% of India’s ammunition is produced locally, with Munitions India Limited as the main supplier. However, the government’s growing emphasis on indigenisation and encouraging private sector participation is steadily transforming India into a self-sufficient defence manufacturer.





The Kanpur facility, with its rapidly scaling capabilities, plays a pivotal role in this transformation by not only addressing domestic military needs but also enhancing export competitiveness on the global stage. This collective push signals India’s ambitions to evolve from one of the world’s largest arms importers to a leading exporter and innovator in the defence sector.





Agencies







