

India’s flagship AK-203 assault rifle project, dubbed ‘Sher’ and described as the “younger brother of BrahMos,” is on track to achieve 100% indigenisation by the end of 2025. Manufactured at the Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) facility in Amethi’s Korwa, the rifle is set to become the new backbone of India’s infantry, replacing the ageing INSAS weapons that have served the Army for over three decades.





According to IRRPL CEO and MD Major General SK Sharma, as of mid-2025, 50% of the AK-203 components are already sourced from Indian vendors, with the indigenisation level scheduled to rise rapidly in the coming months and touch 100% by December 31, 2025.





Notably, even critical parts like barrels and springs are now being produced within India to strict Russian standards, marking a watershed moment for the ‘Make in India’ initiative in defence. The first fully indigenous rifle is set to roll out on December 31, 2025.





Production And Delivery Roadmap





The IRRPL’s Korwa facility, under a ₹5,200 crore contract, plans to ramp up to a production rate of 12,000 rifles per month in 2026, with one rifle rolling off the line every 100 seconds.





By July 2025, 48,000 rifles had already been delivered to the Indian Army. Another 7,000 rifles are scheduled for August 2025, and 15,000 more by December, bringing the total to 70,000 by year-end.





The Indian Army’s total order exceeds 6 lakh (601,427) rifles, which IRRPL aims to deliver by December 2030—almost two years ahead of the initial October 2032 deadline.





After completion of indigenization, annual output is projected at 150,000 rifles.





The AK-203 ‘Sher’ is considered a fifth-generation upgrade over the iconic AK-47, offering rapid firepower, robustness, a lightweight design, and an effective range of up to 300–800 meters, depending on sources. Each rifle is subjected to stringent quality checks, passing through 120 hands on the assembly line, and incorporates 50 components and 180 subparts sourced from Indian suppliers.





Strategic Significance And Export Potential





The joint venture between Russian (Rosoboronexport, Kalashnikov Concern) and Indian (AWEIL, MIL) firms—under an intergovernmental agreement—has enabled India to not only modernise its infantry but also prepare for future exports. The first export orders are actively being pursued, targeting friendly countries, while the facility is equipped to expand the product line beyond the AK-203 as part of the long-term vision.





Major General Sharma emphasises that the project serves as a showcase for India-Russia defence cooperation, similar in spirit to the BrahMos missile program. With robust localisation, IRRPL aspires to be among the world’s top five small arms manufacturers by 2032.





Summary





The Amethi-made AK-203 ‘Sher’ will be fully indigenous by December 2025.





Production and delivery pace will multiply as indigenisation is completed, phasing out legacy INSAS rifles nationwide by 2030.





The project is also poised to make India a global supplier in small arms, bolstering the country’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance) drive in defence manufacturing.





This milestone underscores not only enhanced Army modernisation but also the country’s growing ability to sustain and export sophisticated defence technology.





Based On ET News Report







