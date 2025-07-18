



The AK-203 assault rifle is set to become a cornerstone of the Indian armed forces’ infantry modernization, with the Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) driving its fully indigenous production in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.





By the end of 2025, the AK-203 will be completely made in India, following rapid indigenisation efforts—currently at 50%, expected to reach 100% by year's end—marking a significant milestone for India's defence industry.





Major General SK Sharma, CEO and MD of IRRPL, emphasiSed that the AK-203 will be the most reliable weapon in the future, citing the rifle’s legendary Kalashnikov reliability, ease of maintenance, and durability. The rifle leverages a gas-operated action with a rotating bolt, ensuring consistent operation across diverse and harsh environments.





The AK-203 can fire 700 rounds per minute, is chambered for 7.62x39 mm ammunition, and boasts an effective range up to 800 meters. These features make it suitable for close-quarters combat and medium-range engagements, enhancing its versatility on the battlefield.





A major element contributing to the rifle’s reliability is the recent breakthrough in developing an Indian-made metal that matches the Russian GOST-standard—a material renowned for durability and resistance to corrosion.





This new metal was specially created to meet the stringent specifications of the AK-203, after months of research and rigorous trials; it ensures that Indian-made rifles will match their Russian counterparts in performance. The rifle’s chrome-lined barrel further extends its service life and resilience to rough conditions.





In terms of production and deployment, IRRPL has already delivered 48,000 rifles to the Indian forces, aiming for 70,000 by the end of 2025. The overall contract is for over 6,00,000 rifles, and with indigenisation milestones achieved, production rates are expected to accelerate—potentially completing all deliveries by 2030, two years ahead of schedule.





The AK-203 will replace the older INSAS rifles and become the standard-issue assault weapon for soldiers posted along critical borders and in counter-insurgency operations.





Backed by collaborative Indo-Russian technology transfer, indigenous materials engineering, and a track record of rugged dependability, the AK-203 is positioned not only as the most modern and reliable assault rifle in Indian service but also as a landmark symbol of India’s growing defence manufacturing capabilities.





Based On ANI Report












