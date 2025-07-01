



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s address at the United Nations on July 1, 2025, marked a significant reaffirmation of India’s commitment to combating terrorism and upholding human rights on the global stage.





Speaking at the inauguration of the exhibition titled "The Human Cost of Terrorism," organised by India’s Permanent Mission to the UN in New York, Jaishankar emphasised the profound and lasting impact of terrorism on individuals and families worldwide. He described the exhibition as a solemn tribute to the victims whose voices have been silenced and a gesture of solidarity with the families who continue to endure the pain inflicted by acts of terror.





Jaishankar stressed that the exhibition was not merely a collection of images and testimonies but a powerful statement of shared humanity and a gallery of human courage, with each artefact telling a story of lives disrupted or lost.





He called upon the international community, especially those gathered at the United Nations, to move beyond remembrance and actively commit to protecting and upholding the values and human rights that terrorism seeks to destroy.





Jaishankar’s remarks highlighted the urgency of a collective and renewed global effort to confront terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. He underscored the shared responsibility of nations to act decisively, protect vulnerable populations, and ensure that the fundamental rights and freedoms targeted by terrorism are preserved and strengthened.





Jaishankar’s visit to the United States also included participation in the QUAD Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, at the invitation of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The QUAD—comprising India, the United States, Japan, and Australia—continues to play a pivotal role in promoting a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific region.





The group’s origins lie in the collaborative response to the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, and it has since evolved into a strategic forum addressing regional security, resilience, and cooperation. The upcoming summit, as noted by US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, aims to build on existing momentum to further advance these shared objectives.





Jaishankar’s statements at the UN and his engagement with the QUAD underline India’s proactive stance in the global fight against terrorism and its unwavering advocacy for human rights and international solidarity.





The exhibition, by presenting personal accounts and visual documentation, serves as a poignant reminder of the human cost of terrorism and the imperative for nations to unite in defence of the values that underpin global peace and security.



