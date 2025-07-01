



Brazil has demonstrated significant interest in acquiring India’s Akash air defence system as part of a broader push to modernize its military capabilities, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Brazil for the 17th BRICS Summit from July 5 to 8, 2025.





The Akash system, developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was notably effective during Operation Sindoor and is currently operational with the Indian Army and Air Force.





Brazil’s interest in the Akash stems from its need to upgrade its current air defence assets, which are limited to intercepting aerial threats at altitudes up to 3,000 meters—far below the Akash’s operational ceiling of 18,000 meters and range of 25–45 kilometers.





During a special briefing ahead of PM Modi’s five-nation tour, India’s Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that defence cooperation will be a central agenda item in discussions with Brazil. Brazil is not only interested in the Akash system but also in secure communications, offshore patrol vessels, coastal surveillance systems, Garuda artillery guns, and joint maintenance of Scorpene-class submarines, reflecting a comprehensive approach to bilateral defence collaboration.





The two countries are exploring avenues for joint research, technology sharing, training exchanges, and co-production in the defence sector, with Brazil proposing joint ventures and co-development in manufacturing defence industries.





The Akash missile system is currently one of only two contenders—alongside China’s Sky Dragon 50—for Brazil’s Medium/High Altitude Air Defence Artillery System project. This project is part of Brazil’s strategic program to secure its vast territory and critical installations, including military bases and offshore oil platforms.





The Akash system’s advantages include its multi-target engagement capability, cost-effectiveness (with each missile costing less than half of Western equivalents), and proven track record, which has been positively evaluated by Brazilian military officials during live-fire demonstrations in India.





High-level bilateral meetings between PM Modi and President Lula da Silva are expected to address not only the potential Akash deal but also broader strategic, economic, and security partnerships. The Indian Export-Import Bank’s plan to open an office in Brazil to facilitate low-cost financing for defence exports further underscores the seriousness of India’s offer and its intent to expand its defence footprint in Latin America.





The prospective deal is likely to be structured as a government-to-government agreement, which could expedite procurement and deepen defence ties between the two countries.





Brazil’s pursuit of the Akash air defence system represents a major step forward in India-Brazil defence cooperation, with the upcoming summit poised to witness the signing of a significant defence agreement.





This development not only boosts India’s “Make in India” initiative but also signals a strategic realignment in global defence partnerships, with both countries seeking to leverage each other’s technological and industrial strengths for mutual benefit.





