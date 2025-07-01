



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar strongly emphasized at the United Nations that terrorism is one of the gravest threats to humanity, describing it as the antithesis of the core values upheld by the UN, such as human rights, international rules and norms, and the principles guiding inter-state relations.





He made these remarks while inaugurating the exhibition "The Human Cost of Terrorism" at the UN headquarters in New York, an event designed to highlight the devastating global impact of terrorism and to galvanize international solidarity against it.





Jaishankar specifically referenced the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians. He noted that the UN Security Council had issued a strong condemnation of this attack, demanding accountability and justice for the perpetrators.





In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, conducting targeted strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





Jaishankar used the occasion to reiterate several key principles for the international community:





No impunity to terrorists: He called for terrorists to be held accountable and not shielded by any state or political considerations.

No treating terrorists as proxies: He condemned the use of terrorism as a tool of statecraft or as proxies against neighbouring countries, making a pointed reference to Pakistan.

No yielding to nuclear blackmail: He warned against succumbing to threats or coercion involving nuclear capabilities in the context of terrorism.

Expose and counter state sponsorship: Jaishankar stressed that any state support for terrorism must be publicly exposed and robustly countered.





He further highlighted the broader message of zero tolerance for terrorism, urging the world to unite on fundamental concepts and to let the understanding that "terrorism anywhere is a threat to peace everywhere" guide collective global action. The exhibition itself was described as a tribute to victims, a remembrance of shattered lives, and a call to action for the international community to uphold values and human rights threatened by terrorism.





Jaishankar’s visit to the US also included participation in the QUAD Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, underscoring India’s commitment to a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific, and furthering diplomatic cooperation with key partners such as the US, Japan, and Australia.





Based On ANI Report







