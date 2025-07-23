



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to the United Kingdom on July 23-24, 2025, is widely seen as a pivotal moment set to significantly boost bilateral ties between India and the UK.





According to India’s High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, this visit will not only mark Modi’s first trip to the UK in nearly four years but comes at a strategic juncture for the relationship, which has evolved rapidly over recent years with wide-ranging cooperation in trade, technology, defence, and more.





The highlight of the visit is expected to be the formal signing of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), negotiations for which were concluded in May 2025, and which was given Cabinet approval in India just days before the visit.





The FTA is described as much more than a tariff-reducing pact: it includes customs arrangements (such as rules of origin), government procurement, and significant coverage of services—a sector vital to both economies.





For India, the FTA will eliminate tariffs on approximately 99% of its exports to the UK, giving boosts to sectors such as textiles, leather, engineering goods, marine products, gems and jewellery, automotive parts, and organic chemicals. Conversely, the UK will gain easier access to the Indian market for products like whisky and cars, a central plank of Britain's post-Brexit global trade strategy.





Beyond trade, the visit reflects progress on multiple pillars of what is now called the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Defence cooperation has seen regular joint exercises, personnel exchanges, and new projects, such as agreements on electric propulsion technologies.





Technology and innovation are also key: the Technology Security Initiative—launched in 2024—underscores joint ambitions in critical and emerging technologies, and the recent opening of the University of Southampton’s campus in Gurugram exemplifies deepening educational partnerships.





The economic relationship is robust: bilateral trade reached $55 billion in 2023-24, the UK stands as the sixth-largest investor in India, while Indian companies in the UK provide employment to nearly 100,000 people and generate significant revenue. People-to-people ties, highlighted by the 1.8 million-strong Indian diaspora in the UK, further anchor the relationship and underscore the importance attached to this visit.





Other issues on the agenda include regional and global developments, security cooperation, the extradition of fugitives, and concerns around extremist movements, as well as climate action and healthcare collaboration.





The High Commissioner emphasised that despite the visit’s short duration, preparations have been exceptionally thorough, reflecting ground-level enthusiasm and the strategic priority accorded to the UK as a partner by the Indian government.





Prime Minister Modi will also call on King Charles III, reinforcing ties at the highest level of state, and after completing engagements in the UK, travel onward to the Maldives for its Independence Day celebrations.





Modi’s UK visit, though brief, is poised to set a new trajectory for India-UK ties, transitioning from growth to a future-oriented, multifaceted partnership that will help both countries navigate a rapidly evolving global environment.





Based On ANI Report









