



The Baloch Raji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS), an alliance of pro-independence armed groups active in Balochistan, has claimed responsibility for a coordinated attack on Pakistani military forces and their supply lines in the Zamuran region of Balochistan, Pakistan.





According to a statement issued by BRAS spokesperson Baloch Khan on 30 July 2025, the group conducted a two-phase operation starting on the night of 28 July near Nawano in Zamuran. During this initial operation, BRAS freedom fighters intercepted and set fire to several vehicles transporting supplies intended for the Pakistani army.





The drivers of these vehicles were reportedly released unharmed after receiving a warning from the militants. Rather than withdrawing, the BRAS fighters maintained their positions in the area overnight and launched a second attack on the following day.





In this subsequent assault, the group ambushed a convoy composed of Pakistani army vehicles and motorcycles using a remotely detonated improvised explosive device (IED). This was followed by heavy gunfire from automatic and heavy weapons.





BRAS claimed that as a result of this attack, five Pakistani army personnel were killed and several others wounded. The group alleged that certain local residents in Zamuran were actively facilitating the Pakistani military by providing rations and logistical support, and issued a stern warning demanding an immediate cessation of such collaboration.





The statement warned that those continuing to support the Pakistani military would be held fully responsible for any harm that befalls their life or property in future BRAS operations.





BRAS reaffirmed its commitment to sustained armed resistance against the Pakistani military forces and any local collaborators, framing their struggle as a fight for the “liberation of Balochistan.” The coalition, which includes factions such as a splinter group of the Baloch Liberation Army, the Balochistan Liberation Front, and the Baloch Republican Guards, pursues coordinated insurgent operations aiming to undermine Pakistani control.





Their tactics involve guerrilla warfare methods including ambushes, IED attacks, and targeted strikes on military and logistical assets. The Zamuran operation exemplifies BRAS's strategy of disrupting Pakistani military supply chains while attempting to intimidate civilian collaborators during an ongoing insurgency that has sharply escalated in 2025.





This attack in late July 2025 continues a pattern of intensified insurgent activity in Balochistan, which has seen multiple deadly attacks on Pakistani security forces, including previous similar ambushes in the Zamuran region.





The broader insurgency involves several Baloch militant groups seeking greater autonomy or independence, frequently targeting Pakistani military convoys, installations, and infrastructure.





BRAS’s warning to local facilitators reflects its aim to isolate Pakistani forces by cutting off local support and increasing the costs for collaboration, thereby trying to consolidate control over contested areas as part of their protracted liberation efforts.





The July 28-29 BRAS attack in Zamuran was a well-coordinated, two-stage assault involving destruction of supply vehicles and a deadly ambush on a military convoy, resulting in multiple army casualties. It underscores the growing operational capabilities and determination of BRAS and allied groups in Balochistan's ongoing insurgency against Pakistani state forces.





Based On A Balochistan Post Net Report







